Candidate Q&A: Columbus School Board

Seven candidates are vying for two seats on the Columbus School Board. The top four candidates in the Feb. 15 primary will advance to the April 5 election. The terms are for three years. (I) denotes incumbent.

Joseph Hammer

Age: 61

Address: 162 E. School St., Columbus

Family: Married with four adult children

Job: Recently retired from Columbus Water & Light

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: St. Jerome's Parish and School; Columbus Music Department; past president, Columbus Music Boosters

Email or Website: hammerjt06@sbcglobal.net

Mike O'Brien (I)

Age: 73

Address: 241 Chapin St., Columbus

Family: Widowed with three grown children

Job: Retired teacher, coach, athletic director and assistant principal from Columbus public schools for 32 years

Prior elected office: Columbus School Board since 2016

Other public service: Volunteer at Columbus public schools

Education: Columbus High School; bachelor's degree in secondary education, UW-Oshkosh; master's degree in science in education administration, UW-Madison

Email or Website: None provided

Corey Ohlson-Rappe

Age: 40

Address: 340 W. School St., Columbus

Family: Married with a son

Job: Behavior therapist/behavior scientist, Achieving Collaborative Treatment

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Beaver Dam High School; bachelor's degree in psychology, Phoenix University

Adam Pulver

Age: 40

Address: 348 Chapin St., Unit 1, Columbus

Family: Married with one son

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Member, Columbus Cable Commission since 2021

Education: Pardeeville High School graduate; bachelor's degree in communications, UW-Whitewater

Email or Website: www.facebook.com/apschoolboard

Chris Roelke

Age: 47

Address: 546 Manning St., Columbus

Family: Married with 6 children

Job: Registered nurse, Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Active duty and reserve military, 19 years; currently captain in U.S. Army Reserve; service officer, Columbus VFW for six years; member, American Legion, four years; assistant coach, Columbus Baseball Organization, two years; member, Oddfellows Tri-county Lodge, five years

Education: Columbus High School; bachelor's degree in nursing, UW-Oshkosh

Email or Website: www.facebook.com/Chris-Roelke-for-School-Board-103011942284866

Martha Rule

Age: 41

Address: 770 S. Charles St., Columbus

Family: Married with three children

Job: Claims adjuster, AFICS

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Columbus Area Arts Council Board, three years

Education: Columbus High School; bachelor's degrees in English and history, UW-Madison

Email or Website: www.facebook.com/ruleforcolumbusschoolboard

Michelle Stark

Age: 42

Address: 661 Meadow Lane, Columbus

Family: Married with three children

Job: Rhodes International

Prior elected office: No

Other public service: United States Navy veteran; plank owner of the USS Pearl Harbor

Education: Bachelor's degree in science recreation management, UW-La Crosse

Email or Website: www.facebook.com/107654498481965

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office

Hammer: We have a duty to the students and taxpayers to provide the best education. I would appreciate your vote to move Columbus forward.

O'Brien: A strength of mine is I have a good background in education and I also have a good background in terms of Columbus itself.

Ohlson-Rappe: I am hardworking, eager to learn, dedicated, and I stay true to my core values. I believe all children deserve equitable opportunities to guide them in their individual best outcomes. In my career, I have spent a considerable amount of time collaborating with education and other professionals; I am also the parent of a special-needs child. I believe that operating in these varied roles allows me to bring a unique insight and perspective to the board and district, as a parent, professional, and fellow educator.

Pulver: Growing up, my family had many ties to area schools, so from an early age I gained an understanding and appreciation for how schools function. I also have served on the boards of nonprofit events, so I have experience viewing the whole of an operation from the top down and balancing the needs of different kinds of stakeholders while balancing a budget. Finally, as part of a two-income family, I understand the needs of good communication with parents when it comes to arranging child care and helping students learn at home.

Roelke: As a parent in the district, I have vested interest in improving education. As an officer in the U.S. Army, I have the leadership experience to handle complex challenges that require input from multiple competing stakeholders. As a certified instructor, I have classroom experience to understand the challenges staff face. As a nurse, I have the compassion and the science background to understand the challenges of COVID.

Rule: My combination of work and life experience is a good fit for this role. At work I help everyday people through difficult situations and use collaboration, research, evidence and established guidelines to make decisions and solve problems. Growing up I attended Columbus schools and now I’m a parent to three children that are also starting their lives here. As a board member, I will use both my skills of analysis and the accountability I feel to the students of our community to guide my votes. I am committed to using our taxpayer resources responsibly to give them a strong foundation for life.

Stark: I want accountability for the superintendent. The School Board is complicit in crimes against the children of Columbus. They have chosen to forfeit their rights to govern by handing the governance of the board to the superintendent who has abused the rights of every parent and child in the district. I am running as a parent fighting for the rights of my children to grow up in a free and open society.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Hammer: Teacher retention has been a big issue for the past few years and that needs to be addressed. Columbus schools used to be toward the top in the state for academics, now we are just above state average. Retaining good teachers is key to raising the district's report card.

O'Brien: The impact of the COVID pandemic on learning loss and mental health topics. Continued work at that over the next number of years will be a must.

Ohlson-Rappe: The most important issue is the need to bring about greater understanding of the role of a school board. Many people have misinformed expectations of how a school board operates and what its role is within the district. I hope to help constituents better understand how they can effectively bring about change and what is within the purview of the board. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the equally important issue of hiring a new superintendent. I look forward to being a part of acclimating someone who will continue to move our district forward within our existing community priorities.

Pulver: A successful school requires a commitment from the entire community, working together to support educators and students. The current divisiveness in Columbus feeds into a toxic environment making it harder for teachers to do their jobs and creates a bad look for our students. Fixing that starts by treating all parties with respect and compassion, listening to concerns, and forging a culture that cares about everyone in the school. As we hire a new superintendent, I will look for someone who will earn the trust of teachers and students while being a face of the school within the community.

Roelke: I can recall when Columbus was in the top 10% in the state in academics, now we are less than 1% above average. Columbus used to be a destination school for Madison-area parents seeking a better education for their children. Unfortunately that is no longer true. In fact, people are leaving Columbus because the quality of education has declined. I have 5 children who are or will attend Columbus schools. I am absolutely dedicated to implementing policy change needed to restore academic excellence to Columbus. I will also improve communication within the district and push for more transparency.

Rule: The most critical issue in this election is our district’s resiliency to the challenges presented by COVID-19. Hiring a new leader, finding solutions for staffing problems and supporting the interventions our students need to stay on track are all important pieces of this puzzle. I will address these issues by working collaboratively on both proven strategies from trusted resources and creative, homegrown solutions.

Stark: Parental Bill of Rights.

Amid COVID-19, how do you balance student learning and student health outcomes?

Hammer: No response.

O'Brien: The use of consistent measures, parameters and data being in place. The educational and health experts have created guidelines for school health topics.

Ohlson-Rappe: Columbus School District has done an outstanding job of balancing COVID-19 safety measures while providing quality education to students. Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have been proud of the safety measures in place, distance learning options, and overall consideration of the students, faculty and community at large. If our district continues to rely upon scientific and medical experts to guide them, I am confident our children will continue to have access to safe learning environments.

Pulver: Due to the rise in COVID cases, district schools are in survival mode. Too many students and teachers are out sick, substitutes are scarce, and the faculty members that remain have to work even harder to keep classes in session. This results in burnout and a lower quality of education. We are teetering on the edge of returning to virtual classes, an outcome nobody wants. When you add in the pandemic’s mental toll to actual cases, both learning and health outcomes will suffer as long as COVID cases remain high in the community. Both will improve when we do our part to keep it under control.

Roelke: A balance must be made to maximize student learning even with COVID because children need to learn certain subjects when they reach developmental milestones. If they don't receive the proper education they will be delayed in learning. Especially in school-age children, developmental windows must me maximized to their full potential. I have been a nurse on a COVID unit since April of 2020. I am intimately aware of the risks, fears, concerns and facts about COVID. Fortunately, COVID has been very mild in the school-age population, but is still very scary for many people.

Rule: Using a framework like the plan our district has in place as a guideline we should continually reassess the COVID-19 situation and mitigate risk to our students and educators. I will support protocols that aim to stop the spread of COVID-19 as a board member, especially if those protocols make it possible for students to focus on their academic and career goals and also get back to the extracurricular, community and social events they need.

Stark: COVID has been a weapon used by the government to strip away the rights of Americans across the United States as well as the world.