Candidate Q&A: 3 candidates compete for open Madison School Board seat

Three candidates are vying for the open Seat 6 position on the Madison School Board with the Feb. 18 primary determining which two move onto the spring election. The term is for three years.
Karen Ball
Age: 45
Address: 304 Morningside Ave., Madison
Family: Wife, Kelly Beckett; Lucy, 13, Sennett Middle School; and John, 11, Nuestro Mundo Community School
Job: Director of academic success at Edgewood College
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Big Brother/Big Sister Family Match, 2015-present; Girl Scout Troop Leader, 2012-present; Junior Achievement Volunteer, 2011-present
Education: Master's degree in administrative leadership, UW-Milwaukee, 2014; bachelor's degree in mathematics education, Edgewood College, 2005
Email or Website: www.karenball2020.com and karenballwi@gmail.com
Christina Gomez Schmidt
Age: 48
Address: 7513 Farmington Way, Madison
Family: Husband Brad; three children, Adam, Isaac and Ellie
Job: Director of enrichment for Galin Education
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: MMSD Advanced Learning Advisory Committee; founder of Madison Partnership for Advanced Learning (MPAL) network; Sustain Dane Sustainable Business network; Sauk Creek neighborhood board; Covenant Presbyterian Church Mission Committee; Crestwood Outdoor Education and Academic Booster Committees
Education: Master's degree in natural resources, University of Michigan, 1999; bachelor's degree in biology, Gustavus Adolphus College, 1993
Email or Website: www.christinaforschoolboard.com and campaign@christinaforschoolboard.com
Maia Pearson
Age: 32
Address: 2314 Catalpa Road, Madison
Family: Three children
Job: Revenue agent at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue
Prior elected office: None
Other public service:
Education: Bachelor's degree in international studies-culture in the age of globalization from UW-Madison
Email or Website: www.maiapearson.com and vote4maia@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Ball: I have first-hand experience with the complexities and challenges that students and teachers face in Madison Public Schools. I will use that knowledge to develop sound structural policy that promotes transformational change across the district. I have the ability to leverage resources across multiple domains to make change happen.
Gomez Schmidt: I am the candidate with extensive experience working with educational policies, plans, and practices at the district, school and community levels. That knowledge will enable me to get right to work making positive change happen on issues including achievement disparities, support for teachers and staff, school safety and improving accountability.
Pearson: My experience comes from my family’s commitment to our community going back three generations. I intimately know how teachers’ equitable and culturally competent decisions save lives. Additionally, as a tax revenue specialist, I am uniquely qualified to be fiscally responsible by shifting monies where they are most needed.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Ball: It is the opportunity gap that exists between students. We can close this gap by 1) providing infrastructure that supports and empowers our teachers and 2) informing policies that promote equity among all our students that will be implemented in the form of both short- and long-term strategic goals.
Gomez Schmidt: This is a critical time for Madison schools. My priorities are: Take action on equity issues; approve a research-based K-5 reading curriculum; support teachers and promote student success; build trust and accountability; effectively manage the budget; and ensure schools are safe places for students to learn and teachers to teach.
Pearson: Affordable housing and food access impact both students, teachers, and staff. I look forward to continuing to make community collaborations a priority, including organizing support for these two issues as well. The School Board does not operate in a vacuum, and our schools are integral to successfully addressing these issues.
How can the district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?
Ball: We could reallocate administrative positions to those that directly serve students because we need more people in the classrooms to raise the achievement level of all students. This would only be a very short-term solution as it is not sustainable for schools to function without essential administrative support.
Gomez Schmidt: Strong public schools are the foundation of strong communities. Changes at the state level could help reduce districts’ reliance on property taxes. To raise achievement levels, we should improve foundational reading instruction, ensure middle and high school instruction is relevant and rigorous, and use comprehensive metrics to evaluate programs' effectiveness.
Pearson: It’s important to keep property taxes at a reasonable level. MMSD can allow teachers to make decisions regarding appropriate efficiencies in the district and at the school level. They know more about how to use the money we have more efficiently.