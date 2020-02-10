Candidate Q&A: 3 candidates compete for open Madison School Board seat

Pearson: My experience comes from my family’s commitment to our community going back three generations. I intimately know how teachers’ equitable and culturally competent decisions save lives. Additionally, as a tax revenue specialist, I am uniquely qualified to be fiscally responsible by shifting monies where they are most needed.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Ball: It is the opportunity gap that exists between students. We can close this gap by 1) providing infrastructure that supports and empowers our teachers and 2) informing policies that promote equity among all our students that will be implemented in the form of both short- and long-term strategic goals.

Gomez Schmidt: This is a critical time for Madison schools. My priorities are: Take action on equity issues; approve a research-based K-5 reading curriculum; support teachers and promote student success; build trust and accountability; effectively manage the budget; and ensure schools are safe places for students to learn and teachers to teach.