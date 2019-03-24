Two Cambridge village trustees are vying for a two-year term as village president in the April 2 election.
Paula Hollenbeck
Age: 55
Address: 310 W. Main St.
Family: Married
Job: Senior manager, IT collaboration services, Thrivent
Prior elected office: Cambridge village trustee since 2014
Other public service: Member, Cambridge Water and Sewer Board since 2016
Education: Bachelor’s degree in public administration, Minnesota State University, Mankato
Email address: paula.hollenbeck@gmail.com
Mark McNally
Age: 61
Address: 110 Waverly Drive
Family: Married with three sons
Job: Self-employed mergers and acquisitions adviser and business broker
Prior elected office: Cambridge village trustee since 2016
Other public service: Fitchburg Planning Commission.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, UW-Whitewater
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?
Hollenbeck: My time on the Village Board has demonstrated that I address village items in a thoughtful, pragmatic, reasoned way; add value to board discussions by introducing various perspectives and explanations of the items before us; and believe the voice of the people is a valued input to the decisions made by the Village Board.
McNally: I feel that my business background and experience in helping to forge successful solutions to sometimes difficult and emotionally charged situations presents a clear distinction from my opponent.
What is the top issue facing the village and how would you address it?
Hollenbeck: As a member of the audit and finance committee, I’ve experienced the difficulty of presenting a balanced budget to the board. I would work with village staff to identify additional revenue sources, gain a deeper understanding of our expenditures, and identify which services are most important to the citizens. This should inform us on how to spend our revenue dollars.
McNally: Without a doubt, the single biggest challenge to Cambridge is how to stretch the annual budget, thereby providing necessary services to all while jointly considering future economic obligations.
What is one new way the village could keep property taxes in check?
Hollenbeck: As new developments come into the village, we need to ensure development agreements that include incentives do not shift the increases for shared services, like EMS and Fire Department, to the existing tax base.
McNally: Property taxes do come up as a concern but what really seems to alarm residents is the high water and sewer charges. This is not because of the cost of water but rather the sewer charges. The only solution, given that we have built the water treatment facility, is to attract appropriate residents/users to Cambridge in order to better spread out the infrastructure costs.