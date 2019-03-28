Four candidates are running for three trustee seats on the Cambridge Village Board. Three of them are incumbents (I). Two candidates, Theodore Kumbier (I) and current village president Steven Struss, did not respond to requests for comment. The positions are for two-year terms.
Kris J. Breunig (I)
Age: 45
Address: 104 West Ridge Circle, Cambridge
Family: Married with one son and one daughter
Job: State of Wisconsin Department of Administration enterprise operations
Prior elected office: Village trustee since 2018
Other public service: 22 years active military service, U.S. Navy, surface warfare officer
Education: Bachelor's degree in business and organizational leadership, Marquette University
Email: kbreunig@ci.cambridge.wi.us
Kathy Cunningham (I)
Age: 61
Address: 413 Park St., Cambridge
Family: Married with three children and five grandchildren
Job: Retired
Prior elected office: Village trustee since 2009
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponents for this position?
Breunig: I am not better qualified than my opponents — they have been on the village board for years; me, an extended pregnancy. I have worked in federal/state government for the past 25 years and I have known limitations; sometimes they come in the form of labels like "opponents." We counter the limitations of local government by doing something that is better than ourselves, that transcends our faults and our limitations. It establishes aspirations for all of us that are better than any one of us can achieve, but all of us can achieve together. The only qualification we need in Cambridge is collaborative effort.
Cunningham: I believe I'm a good candidate for this office because I have lived in this village since 1967 and have proven in the last 10 years: This is where my heart is.
What is the top issue facing the village and how would you address it?
Breunig: Our top issue facing the village of Cambridge is our recent letter from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources saying a parcel of land owned by the village is non-compliant due to poor cleanup and neglected oversight. We owe the DNR a plan by the end of March and in that plan we need to spell out how we intend to clean up the site and get back into compliance. I believe we should allow our engineers to fiscally assess the cleanup, go out for bid, and then quickly develop the land so we can try to recoup some of the cleanup cost.
Cunningham: The biggest issue we are facing is financial. Like so many other small municipalities, our expenses are rising and our slice of the pie is getting smaller. I wish I had the answer. This next couple of years, we will have to rely on our village employees, financial consultants and the collective wisdom of our Village Board.
What is one new way the village could keep property taxes in check?
Breunig: Our levy limits do a pretty good job at keeping our property taxes in check. I will continue to be skeptical of all developers' agreements that don't take existing properties and village ordinances into consideration.
Cunningham: We are going to have to look hard at other sources of funding. We also have to try to pursue development that will increase our tax base. Our employees and the board work hard to keep our spending within the levy limit.