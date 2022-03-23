Candidate Q&A: Cambridge Village Board

A mix of incumbents (I), former trustees and newcomers are running for three seats on the Cambridge Village Board in the April 5 election. The five candidates have named a variety of topics as their top issue in the race, from a referendum to raise tax dollars for the village's emergency services to attracting businesses to the village's downtown. The terms are for two years.

Rebecka Borchardt

Age: 36

Address: 209 River St., Cambridge

Family: Married with three children

Job: Owner of B&B Barber Shop

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Graduated from Regency Beauty School in science of hair, skin and nails

Email or website: borchardtsbarbershop@gmail.com

Kris Breunig

Age: 48

Address: 104 West Ridge Circle

Family: Married with two children

Job: Production manager, Horizon Manufacturing Group

Prior elected office: Former Cambridge Village Board trustee, 2018-21

Other public service: Cambridge Library Board member, Personnel Committee member, Audit & Finance Committee member, Joint Police Committee member, Water & Sewer Committee member, Public Works Committee member, volunteer firefighter, Citizens for a Responsible Fire & EMS Station member, Public Works director

Education: Bachelor's degree in business, Marquette University

Email or website: None

Paula Hollenbeck

Age: 58

Address: 310 W. Main St., Cambridge

Family: Married to spouse Dean

Job: Manager, Thrivent

Prior elected office: Former Cambridge Village Trustee

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's degree in public administration, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Email or website: hollenbeckhome@gmail.com

Timothy Phelps

Age: 59

Address: 716 Kenseth Way, Cambridge

Family: Married

Job: Cardiovascular technologist, Unity Point Health-Meriter

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Quartermaster, VFW Post 9362 in Sun Prairie

Education: Practical nurse, Wisconsin Army National Guard, 1990-97; medic and practical nurse, U.S. Army 1982-88; welding degree, Western Technical College

Email or Website: tjp1963@yahoo.com

Eric Wittwer (I)

Age: 34

Address: 102 W. North St., Cambridge

Family: Married with two children and a baby due in October

Job: Financial program supervisor, Wisconsin Department of Administration, State Controller's Office

Prior elected office: Village trustee since 2019

Other public service: Air Force veteran

Education: Bachelor's degree in anthropology, UW-Madison

Email or Website: ekwittwer@hotmail.com

Q&A

What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?

Borchardt: I understand the issues our Fire and EMS is having in the village receiving money needed to expand our Fire and EMS along with the stabilization. I have received Gov. (Tony) Evers' press releases about grants being provided to do just those things across Wisconsin. I feel it is important to have the Village Board work with the Fire and EMS to write for these grants. I wrote for many grants in FCCLA and have a good relationship with Fire and EMS to be able to work on that as a team.

Breunig: My vision would be to explore ways to work toward building the downtown area back up to what our history has shown it can be, with thriving businesses and an engaged community, while we evolve from a bedroom community to a destination for visitors. I will also continue to work with the Fire and EMS members to find a positive way forward with this expansion project that both meets the needs (not wants) of the responders and the citizens of this community.

Hollenbeck: Having previously served on the board, I have an understanding of past decisions of the board and how they may be impacting current events at Cambridge.

Phelps: I am new to the community, so I would have a different view on their issues.

Wittwer: Working in the State Controller's Office, I have a sound understanding of finance and our state statutes/government operations. The connections I've made in state government have benefitted my community on several occasions. I am also a pragmatic person. Study anthropology in college, I am keenly aware that there may be many different paths to a suitable outcome. The skill is to find the path that fits for our community's identity.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Borchardt: I would say the financial status of the village. I would start addressing this by requesting a full budget be made for public works and our water and sewer, and make a motion to stop paying all bills out of the general funds account so there is accountability for spending.

Breunig: The greatest challenge is the financial balancing act the Village has been and will continue to play due to the looming lack of growth potential with proposed projects around the area that will limit tax base while operational/administrative costs for the Village soar.

Hollenbeck: Maintaining services in the face of dwindling resources. Listen to what the people of Cambridge want and set priorities.

Phelps: I think the big issue is trying to get the referendum passed for the EMS. I think we need to support and do all we can to make sure that our EMS has the facilities, equipment and training they need to help us when called upon.

Wittwer: Planning for the future. Our community is currently facing several challenges- deteriorating infrastructure, disagreements regarding land use to our west, a downtown that has had trouble filling store fronts, and many more. We need sensible people on the board that are level headed yet willing to think creatively to find solutions. I want our community to be a destination again, not a place to pass through.

What is a new idea you have for making local government more efficient?

Borchardt: I feel the local government has issues with transparency and the ability to get feedback on issues from those in the village. I would like the Village Board to have its own Facebook page where you as a citizen can voice your opinions on issues, where the board can give information on things coming for vote, and hear the opinion of the people.

Breunig: Service as a Cambridge village trustee is multi-faceted. It requires … a desire to serve the community, a willingness to work and understanding of the kind of community Cambridge is and strives to be, while also empathizing with the needs, desires and aspirations of its citizens. To be truly effective, trustees must listen, observe and read a great deal. … I will always be honest, straightforward and transparent in my views on how I can best serve our community.

Hollenbeck: Maintaining services in the face of dwindling resources. Listen to what the people of Cambridge want and set priorities.

Phelps: I would like to take a look at how things are done, and hopefully be able to stream line it, to make it more efficient.

Wittwer: On a local level, our village website has serious flaws that need to be addressed. Updating the website, improving access to meeting agendas/minutes, and improving search functions in our ordinances could potentially reduce the amount of time village staff deal with open records requests. Additionally, I want to include a section that documents the village budget/expenditures in real time, making us more transparent.