Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. There are three open seats, each with a three-year term. The top three receiving votes will be elected.

Jennifer Brown

Age: 45

Family: Geoff, Liam, Fiona, Jude

Job: Lumen functional administrator, UW-Madison

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Biological sciences, Bachelor of Science, North Central College; veterinary science, Master of Science, UW-Madison; teacher certification in biology, chemistry and alternative education, Concordia University

Grace Leonard (I)

Age: 50

Family: Parent of a high school student

Job: Instructional designer/accreditation specialist, UW-Madison

Prior elected office: Cambridge School Board 2020-current (three years)

Other public service: None

Education: University of Michigan, Bachelor of Arts (psychology and history of art); Lesley University, Master of Education (creative arts in learning); Harvard University, Master of Education (technology in education)

Ann Nottestad

Age: 48

Family: Husband, Scott; children Jacob and Emma

Job: Payroll specialist for the School District of Janesville

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Co-president and secretary, Mary Hommen Memorial Scholarship Committee, 2015-present

Education: Associate degree, business management, Madison College; Cambridge High School graduate, 1993

Jesus M. Rivera

Age: 27

Family: Married to Dr. Mitchell Thomas

Job: Instructor, UW-Madison

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, board member (one year)

Education: Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in communication, UW-Milwaukee

Scott Teuscher

Age: 59

Family: Married to Shennah Teuscher; two adult daughters, Allysa and Abby

Job: Safety coordinator with Dane County since 2006, General Motors from 1986 to June 2006 as an industrial hygiene tech

Prior elected office: Nearly seven years of prior school board experience at Cambridge 2002-2010 (elected to a three-year term, and two appointed partial terms to fill vacancies)

Education: Bachelor of Science-Education in occupational safety from UW-Whitewater; Cambridge High School graduate, 1981

Tracy Smithback-Travis (I)

Age: 43

Family: Adam, Cally, Casey & Carly

Job: Founder and CEO, ImpacTT Collective LLC

Prior elected office: School District of Cambridge Board, 18 years, clerk 2005-2016, president 2016-present

Other public service: None

Education: UW-Madison, Bachelor of Science, agronomy and life sciences communication; Edgewood College, Master of Business Administration, marketing

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponents don’t have?

Brown: I have more than 20 years of experience in education from teaching elementary enrichment courses, teaching in and running an alternative program for at-risk high school students, working as an adjunct instructor for Madison College, to advising and managing curricular software at UW-Madison. The one constant in all of my positions has been my focus on what is best for students.

Leonard: An experience that sets me apart from other candidates is serving my first term as an elected official during the start, height and conclusion of a pandemic. I quickly learned about board protocols while getting to know my colleagues over Zoom. I gained insight about making responsive and informed decisions that affect our community, the safety and well-being of our district employees and students, and student learning.

Nottestad: I have a decade of professional experience in school district business offices, including Cambridge, and I understand the financial challenges districts face across the state. As an alumni and longtime resident of Cambridge, I have a vested interest in the district and will strive to be an active partner with the community to serve the best interests of the students while being pragmatic with the district resources.

Rivera: As an experienced instructor and former communication practitioner, I have the unique advantage to examine issues from a micro (teacher-level) and macro (administrative-level) perspective. As a newer member to our community, I hope to diversify the board and bring a new perspective to the issues the district faces.

Teuscher: I have almost seven years of previous board experience at Cambridge (elected in 2002, then appointed to two partial terms filling vacancies until 2010). Prior to serving on the board, I was co-chair of a volunteer Safety Committee, assisting with safety improvements within the school district. While serving on the board, we navigated similar issues as today, endured painful cuts, but then restored the fund balance back above 18%.

Smithback-Travis: The experiences and insights that I bring to our board include my career of service to the Cambridge community as a school board member, coach, volunteer, student and parent. In my professional work, I work with a variety of boards and organizations to evaluate financial performance and models, guide sound board governance, improve operations, marketing and communications, and facilitate decisions across various viewpoints.

What is the main challenge facing the district and how would you address it?

Brown: The main challenge right now is funding. We need to pass the referendum in order to maintain current programming. I plan to vote for the referendum and encourage others to do so as well.

Leonard: The main challenge will be based on the outcome of our operational referendum. If unsuccessful, the district will face substantial cuts, compromising the quality of education for our students in the coming years. If successful, the district can focus on its strategic plan goals with stable funding. In any case, I would work with our school administration, who have the expertise to identify the top priorities in our schools.

Nottested: State funding is at the forefront of all school districts in the state. Many districts have had to go to operating referendums in recent years to address the shortfall and Cambridge voters will see this on the April ballot. It is important for the school board to be intentional in explaining to the community why this is necessary and how their tax dollars are being spent.

Rivera: The district faces serious and significant financial challenges in the coming years. As a board member, I would have voted “yes” to put the referendum question to a vote this spring. As a candidate, I support the $2.4 million referendum for recurring purposes. Any less funding puts students’ learning at risk. Any more funding does not take seriously the diverse socio-economic statuses of Cambridge families.

Teuscher: School funding formula! While this is at the state level, we need to contact to our legislators for change. This is not an overnight process, but we cannot give up. Until this formula is changed, we need to look for long-term solutions. Time to consider an in-depth study of the advantages, or disadvantages, to a partial, or full consolidation with like area communities. (Deerfield, Lake Mills or others).

Smithback-Travis: Our district faces challenges of curriculum enhancement, staff/teacher recruitment and retention, technology upgrades and facility maintenance. Yet, paramount to the needs of our district is to address the rising operating costs. I have guided and supported the work to review operation expenses with actions to streamline operations, cut spending away from the classroom, and invest in expense-saving initiatives. I support our board’s unanimous decision to ask our community to support the additional operating funds needed to operate a strong school district into the future.

What do you feel the school district does well?

Brown: Cambridge does an incredible job of integrating art, music and experiences in nature into the more traditional classroom experiences. Whether it’s planting a perennial garden, singing songs in music about topics they are learning about in science, or a trip to the SLC, students get to see the connections and have a greater understanding of our world.

Leonard: As a small district, we offer many different opportunities in academics, athletics, music, art and other extracurricular activities while being fiscally responsible. Also, as a rural community, we provide enriching outdoor and agricultural learning spaces through the district’s Severson Learning Center, Koshkonong Trails charter school, and Cambridge Elementary School Forest and Garden. Finally, our district utilizes evidence-based best practices in improving learning outcomes for our students.

Nottestad: The district has made a conscientious effort to attract and retain quality staff as well as cultivating a welcoming environment that is attractive to young families. Ensuring that the parents and guardians remain an active partner in their children’s education is key to maintaining the Cambridge tradition of excellence.

Rivera: The school district as a whole scores well on State Report Cards, has engaging and thoughtful students, and a dedicated staff with an impressive retention rate. The elementary school was honored with a Green Ribbon from the U.S. Department of Education, and the high school is ranked as one of the best by the U.S. News & World Reports.

Teuscher: The Cambridge community and district has much to offer families. The school district has done an amazing job retaining a very talented, caring, and dedicated group of educators and support staff (89% retention rate) with-in the district. These employees are the backbone that make the Cambridge School District so successful and appealing.

Smithback-Travis: Our district is extremely resourceful in finding or creating ways to offer learning and experience opportunities to our students and for our community. The opportunities to explore, learn and experience in our school district are unparalleled in other districts of our size. From our community programs to core student curriculum, and extracurriculars across academics, athletics and arts — the staff, teachers, board and partners of the Cambridge School District make things possible for our students now and in their futures. It’s truly awe-inspiring, and a tradition I value being a part of.