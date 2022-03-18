Candidate Q&A: Cambridge School Board

Four candidates, including one incumbent (I), are vying for two seats on the Cambridge School Board in the April 5 election. The terms are for three years.

Adam Heb

Age: 40

Address: W9525 Rucks Road, Cambridge

Family: Engaged with three children, including two in Cambridge School District

Job: Owner of Air Care Specialists, Commercial Refrigerator, Heating and Cooling (residential and commercial)

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Beloit Turner High School graduate; associate degree in commercial refrigeration; associate degree in psychology and sociology, economics

Email or website: aircarespecialists@outlook.com

Courtney Reed Jenkins (I)

Age: 51

Address: N4390 Park Road, Cambridge

Family: Married with two children in Cambridge School District

Job: Assistant state director of special education, Department of Public Instruction

Prior elected office: School board member for five years

Other public service: Active in community, state and national organizations and boards

Education: Proud graduate of public schools from kindergarten through law school

Email or website: courtneyreedjenkins@hotmail.com

Tara J. Vasby

Age: 48

Address: 3000 Clear View Road, Cambridge

Family: Divorced, single mom with two children

Job: Executive staff assistant, Division of Public Health

Prior elected office: No response

Other public service: No response

Education: Cambridge High School; bachelor's degree in political science, UW-Whitewater; master's degree in adult learning, Edgewood College

Email or website: www.facebook.com/groups/3148587222044295

Angela Wurtz

Age: 36

Address: W9221 Forested Road, Cambridge

Family: Married with three children

Job: Human resources

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Cambridge High School graduate; bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in HR development

Email or website: angelawurtz@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Heb: I am the best candidate because I am honest and loyal. I will tell you my views without sugar coating. I am not here to sell myself to win, rather, I am here to speak honestly and boldly for the school district and community.

Reed Jenkins: I have the experience, commitment, and time to ensure that the return on taxpayer investments is well-rounded, engaged students who are ready to go into the world as kind, compassionate adults who will make the world a better place. I believe that public education is the foundation of our democracy, and I am proud that I have worked in education for my entire career — I love the commitment that Cambridge teachers have to our community kids. I am invested in public education.

Vasby: I believe that everyone has a different way of learning and knowing. Schools should be safe environments where students can bring their whole authentic selves to class every day. This includes applying a lens of “equity in all policies” to ensure that the district is providing safe and open spaces for all students and staff. Our schools are perhaps the most vibrant part of our community and the community of Cambridge is thriving because of it.

Wurtz: I will fight to move this community forward with our children as the focus. I know that I am well equipped to navigate complex decision-making processes, while representing the members of our community. I care about making every family in the Cambridge School District feel heard and welcome. Cambridge needs open minded people on the board to represent all opinions and values. A balanced board is a healthy board, and something that will benefit us all.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Heb: The most important issue in this election is addressing the health and well being of our students and teachers due to the effects of COVID and bringing awareness to parents and community on curriculum changes in social emotion health and learning. I plan on addressing these issues through the eye of the public with open communication and transparency within the school board.

Reed Jenkins: The major short-term issues will be to navigate through the consequences of the global pandemic: the mental health needs of our students and staff, learning loss, and the fiscal impacts of federal and state funding decisions. Education is the foundation of democracy, and I’m proud that Cambridge continues to invest in the education of our next generation — they are amazing people who will go out into the world as compassionate, kind people and make a difference.

Vasby: It is crucial to promote critical thinking skills for our students. We need to retain well qualified teaching staff and provide access to a wide breadth of quality learning materials. Providing additional optional materials to students to give them a broader world view beyond textbooks. We should encourage students to ask critical and thoughtful questions and provide them an opportunity to have difficult discussions in safe spaces

Wurtz: The most important issue that I’ve seen, and an important reason why I’m running for school board, is that there are many parents in our community who haven’t felt heard by their elected officials when it comes to our most precious constituents - our kids. I intend to encourage transparency and community involvement in school.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Heb: I would like to see more funding available for opportunities having to do with trades in our community.

Reed Jenkins: Please fully fund special education so that local communities can decide how to use local tax dollars. Right now, local communities are subsidizing federal and state laws related to special education, which puts artificial limits to local control.

Vasby: I have 14 years of experience working in the state Legislature and am well versed in how state politics can and does impact schools. I am concerned about the current slate of proposals by the Majority Party that include: unlimited statewide voucher expansion; removing authority for charter schools from local school boards; and the so-called “Parental Bill of Rights”.

Wurtz: Additional funding for mental health services and accelerated learning is key to begin to recover from lost learning over the last two years. Further, we should invest in more interventionists and broaden the criteria for more students to take advantage of this amazing resource.