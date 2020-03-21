Candidate Q&A: Cambridge School Board

How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?

Leonard: We first must identify the possible causes of achievement disparities within our community. Factors may include emotional/psychosocial stressors which ties into mental health issues; limited or no internet access outside of school which affects a student’s ability to do internet-based homework and assignments; lack of parental/guardian involvement; and if the curriculum and teaching strategies are benefiting only a small percentage of students. Limited funds dependent on property taxes doesn’t mean we can’t do more. This is where our community can be an asset in student achievement. We can try to seek funding from other sources such as grants and partnerships with local colleges/universities, trade schools, businesses, and companies who are able to donate funds, mentors, and resources for enrichment programs during and after school.

Reed Jenkins: A two-pronged approach: (1) Targeting supports (strong educators, extra resources) to the students who need it the most so that we get a strong return on investment and (2) Advocating at the state and federal level for funding for state and federal initiatives, which will allow local communities to have more flexibility in their funding.