Three candidates are running for two open trustee seats on the Blue Mounds Village Board in the April 2 election. The seats are for two-year terms. (I) indicates incumbent.
Gary Friske (I)
Age: 70
Address: 3020 Mounds View Road
Family: Married with one daughter and two grandchildren
Job: Retired from Dane County Highway Department
Prior elected office: Current Village Board trustee
Other public service: U.S. Army veteran
Education: Mount Horeb High School, class of 1966
Email: tufster@MHTC.net
Susan Kiry
Age: 69
Address: 11004 Ridge St.
Family: Married with three children and five grandchildren
Job: Retired, formerly in medical and dental management, property supervisor, HR supervisor
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Blue Mounds poll worker, Chamber of Commerce ambassador
Education: Grand Rapids, Michigan, high school graduate, mix of college courses
Email: kirystar@mhtc.net
Phil Solchenberger (I)
Age: 69
Address: 11006 Brigham Ave.
Family: Married with three children and three grandchildren
Job: Retired, former HVAC contractor
Prior elected office: Current Village Board trustee
Other public service: VFW, Wisconsin Vietnam Vets
Education: Mount Horeb High School
Email: philandmonica@mhtc.net
Q&A
Why are you a better candidate than your opponents?
Friske: I’m a current trustee for four years, and have been part of making major improvements to our water and sewer department, a major street project and improving our four municipal parks. I have spent numerous hours volunteering on these projects with many members of our village, and I thank the many volunteers for their work.
Kiry: Not that I am a better candidate, but I have something different to bring to the table.
Solchenberger: I’ve currently been on the board for six years and was a board member previous to that. I have been invested in this community my entire life, born and raised here and raising my family here. The board runs very smoothly with open communication among all employees. Volunteering my time and labor is important to a small village. We have saved over $60,000 by donating labor for renovations at our wastewater plant, upgraded three playgrounds, made with my wife two new village park signs, upgraded village hall, the maintenance building and the wastewater plant buildings with new HVAC, all donated labor and I still maintain those with donated labor. It helps us all if those things are not sub-contracted out. If I am able to help, why not?
What is the most important issue in the community, and how would you address it?
Friske: My current issue is with the village administration hall and police department. They are both too small and outdated. We are currently working on a plan to improve and increase our village hall department without affecting local taxes, which we know we can get done with the cooperation of our elected officials and our village employees.
Kiry: What our community has to offer residents and visitors alike. I would like to promote that, along with community awareness. Use the tools provided by the Village of Blue Mounds website, Facebook, and canvass the district, visiting the businesses to learn their concerns and possible solutions, for starters.
Solchenberger: Trying to keep village taxes down. We can’t help what the county and schools tax us, but we can make sure we operate within our budget. We’ve been working on plans to increase our village’s offices without raising taxes. Keeping our streets maintained is an ongoing project, and maintaining our equipment are also priorities. Casey’s General Store will be starting construction this spring, to add to our tax base as well. Financially, I think we are doing well.
Do you have any new ideas on how to keep property taxes in check?
Friske: I feel we’ve done a good job the last four years on working our budgets and sticking with these budgets. It’s hard to create a balanced budget that works, but when trustees and employees work together, we can keep taxes down and get important village projects done, thanks to our devoted village employees.
Kiry: That is a good one. It would take some education to see where we are with current rate comparisons, along with what has been mapped out for the community. Preventive maintenance and always looking ahead to potential growth, as that would help with taxes and is what they are currently doing now. This is a good question to ask our residents for their opinion on our current taxes when politically canvassing. Blue Mounds is located at the end of Dane County, and has potential for growth that has increased in our area. My desire is to help maintain our uniqueness while promoting the businesses in the village of Blue Mounds, along with what surrounds us, and help map our continued growth. That is why I am running.
Solchenberger: Not overspending, which is not new to any business. So much of our taxes are out of our control, but we can budget accurately. It costs a lot of money to maintain a village and equipment, and I feel we have done a great job. Volunteering our time has certainly saved a lot of our dollars.