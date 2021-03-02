Candidate Q&A: Blue Mounds Village Board

Four candidates, including two incumbents, are vying for two seats on the Blue Mounds Village Board in the April 6 election. The terms are for two years.
Blake Baxter
Age: 65
Address: 2920 Green Ave.
Family: Married with five children
Job: Blue Edge Energy Natural Gas Consulting
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Army National Guard; Tennessee Valley Authority
Education: Bachelor’s in history and economics, Allegheny College; Master’s in history, Carnegie Mellon University
Email or website: None
Gary Friske (I)
Age: 72
Address: 3020 Mounds View Road
Family: Married with one child
Job: Retired from Dane County Highway Department
Prior elected office: Current Village Board trustee
Other public service: Vietnam veteran
Education: Mount Horeb High School
Email or website: None
Phillip Solchenberger (I)
Age: 71
Address: 11006 Brigham Ave.
Family: Married with three children
Job: Retired
Prior elected office: Village Board since 2013
Other public service: Vietnam Army veteran, VFW Post 9511 member and the Wisconsin Viet Nam Chapter 4
Education: High school, owned HVAC business for 35 years
Email or website: philandmonica@mhtc.net
Gary Tree
Age: 66
Address: 10828 Sauk Trail
Family: Married with four children
Job: Partner, Commercial General Contractor
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Blue Mounds Plan Commission for two years; Blue Mounds Comprehensive Planning Committee for one year
Education: Bachelor's and master's degrees in civil engineering from Michigan Technological University
Email or website: gjtreehouse@gmail.com
Q&A
What’s a new idea you have for keeping property taxes in check?
Baxter: Given that the village is landlocked with limited prospects for growth, we will have to continue to be very conservative in our spending. This suggests that we will need to look for creative solutions such as a partnership to create a business center/incubator to encourage workers that have increasingly found it possible to work from home to grow and innovate. Such a step would encourage more people to relocate to the village. Given our proximity to state, county and local parks, as well as the Military Ridge bike trail, we need to look at how we could attract more traffic to our local businesses.
Friske: I am running for Village Board again because I believe the current board, myself included, has done a very fine job of improving our village. We've built a new village hall, purchased new public works equipment and done many updates to our parks, streets and utilities. Village taxes went down in year 2020. My motto is common sense and responsible spending works.
Solchenberger: I have no new ideas for keeping our taxes in check. Common sense is to keep our village equipment and services in good working order which entails maintenance, upgrades and keeping current on regulations. Our new village office building was built in 2020, without raising taxpayer dollars because we are and have been fiscally responsible. We have no control over what the state and county tax us.
Tree: Balanced budget with eye towards community’s needs, wants and desires.
How do you balance development with sustainability?
Baxter: Again, being landlocked with limited growth possibilities this really becomes a question of sustainability. Ultimately we should look at increasingly economic and efficient green energy opportunities to reduce long-term utility cost and lower the carbon footprint of the Village. Having installed roof-top solar on our own home it became apparent that we need to revisit building codes to encourage green development.
Friske: (No response.)
Solchenberger: There is currently no discussion on new development as we are land locked on three sides of the village. In order to service a residential area, it would require a substantial upgrade to our water system.
Tree: Growth needs to be planned and being a good steward of our resources is always a good idea. Every development is unique and needs to be evaluated with a comprehensive metric. There is no “one size fits all” solution.
Should the village spend more or less on police? Explain.
Baxter: Blue Mounds straddles the Dane/Iowa county line and is thus far from the Dane County sheriff's resources. Given the small size of our village force, I see no current alternative to maintaining our local constabulary.
Friske: (No response.)
Solchenberger: We are comfortable with our police department. This board supports the department and has a good working relationship with our chief.
Tree: I have not been in a position to obtain or review any meaningful data on this topic and reserve all comments at this time.