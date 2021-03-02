Candidate Q&A: Blue Mounds Village Board

Q&A

Baxter: Given that the village is landlocked with limited prospects for growth, we will have to continue to be very conservative in our spending. This suggests that we will need to look for creative solutions such as a partnership to create a business center/incubator to encourage workers that have increasingly found it possible to work from home to grow and innovate. Such a step would encourage more people to relocate to the village. Given our proximity to state, county and local parks, as well as the Military Ridge bike trail, we need to look at how we could attract more traffic to our local businesses.