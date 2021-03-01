Candidate Q&A: Black Earth Village President

Two candidates are vying to serve as Black Earth village president in the April 6 election. The term is for two years. Mitch Hodson
Age: 55
Address: 1403 Webb St.
Family: Married with three children
Job: Vice president of production, Controls Engineering in Middleton
Prior elected office: Current village trustee, also served on board for six years in 1990s and early 2000s
Other public service: Member of Black Earth Joint Fire District for 33 years and still active; member of District 1 EMS 23 years and still active
Education: Some college
Mary Scott
Age: 49
Address: 1222 Center St.
Family: Two children
Job: In-home child care; independent purveyor, Collateral Antiques and Kitsch; plan commission secretary/deputy clerk, Town of Cross Plains; business consultant; St. Francis Xavier Parish-Hospitality
Prior elected office: Black Earth Village Board since 2020; Black Earth Library Board trustee and subcommittees member; Black Earth representative, Gateway to the Driftless Board of Directors; member, Village of Black Earth Economic Development Committee; Black Earth representative, Fire District Committee; member, Village of Black Earth Emergency Management Committee
Other public service: Volunteer and catechism instructor, St. Francis Xavier Parish and School; holiday/season cheer volunteer, Heartland Nursing Home; volunteer, Meal Train LLC; resources contributor, Women’s Care Center; volunteer, Salvation Army; resources contributor, St. Vincent de Paul Society and Port St. Vincent; volunteer field and research biologist, International Crane Foundation and Hawk Watch International
Education: Biological aspects of conservation, UW-Madison; Radiography, Madison Area Technical College
Q&A
What’s a new idea you have for keeping property taxes in check?
Hodson: Balanced growth and shared services with other communities. Black Earth has great communities close to us and we should investigate shared services to keep capital expenditures down.
Scott: We can help staunch levies that propel property taxes by maximizing the assets of our natural beauty through ecotourism. A benefit of this sustainable development is an increased tax base without compromising our rural integrity. With regional cooperation and planning, we can vitalize village appeal and grow visitors, businesses, residents, and infrastructure that improve quality of life and services.
How do you balance development with sustainability?
Hodson: Fast growth is very hard on small communities that have budget caps. It is important to have steady growth and to attract businesses to the community. Black Earth has joint school district, Sewer district and electrical utility group and if the other communities grow and Black Earth does not it get very expensive when thing get upgraded. No growth also is very hard on a community when you need to upgrade roads, sewer and water services as they age.
Scott: Ecotourism-generating programs like the multi-use trail proposed by Gateway to the Driftless will unite Black Earth’s natural amenities with economic development without blemishing the village. Government assistance and regional partnerships committed to sustainably growing communities will cooperatively build an outdoor recreation economy, raising the tax base with a booming industry garnered from Wisconsin’s 700,000 yearly trail users and influencing where they live, work, play, and spend their money.
Should the village spend more or less on police? Explain. Hodson: I would not cut the police budget as they are a very important part of our community. A solid community policing program works when the officer interact with the public. Training is very important to achieve that goal and have been very pleased with the service we get I with contract policing.
Scott: I feel there is no need to modify our contract for police services. However, in order to realize the full potential and positive impact of our deputies, the village officials and administrator must encourage and support communication with the deputies and routinely review and re-codify ordinances to avoid confusing, contradictory or dated language. The village should continue to appreciate private donations of time and resources toward valued community outreach programs facilitated by our deputies.