Candidate Q&A: Black Earth Village President

Scott: We can help staunch levies that propel property taxes by maximizing the assets of our natural beauty through ecotourism. A benefit of this sustainable development is an increased tax base without compromising our rural integrity. With regional cooperation and planning, we can vitalize village appeal and grow visitors, businesses, residents, and infrastructure that improve quality of life and services.

How do you balance development with sustainability?

Hodson: Fast growth is very hard on small communities that have budget caps. It is important to have steady growth and to attract businesses to the community. Black Earth has joint school district, Sewer district and electrical utility group and if the other communities grow and Black Earth does not it get very expensive when thing get upgraded. No growth also is very hard on a community when you need to upgrade roads, sewer and water services as they age.