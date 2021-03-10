Candidate Q&A: Belleville village president

Two candidates are vying to be the next president of the Belleville Village Board in the April 6 election. The term is for two years.
Scott “Petey” Ringgenberg
Age: 49
Address: 406 Parkway Ave.
Family: One child
Job: Owner of restaurant/bar, The Dam Bar
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Belleville Chamber of Commerce member, 2014-15
Education: Attended Madison Area Technical College
Email or Website: scott_ringgenberg@hotmail.com
Dale E. P. Yurs
Age: 33
Address: 219 Harmon Circle
Family: Married with two children
Job: Public school teacher
Prior elected office: Belleville Village Board since 2019; Verona City Council, 2013-16
Other public service: Former firefighter for Belleville Fire Department, 2016-19; former firefighter for Verona Fire Department, 2014-16
Education: Bachelor's degree in history and religion, Lakeland College; master's degree in U.S. History, University of Northern Iowa
Email or Website: yursdep@gmail.com
Q&A
What’s a new idea you have for keeping property taxes in check?
Ringgenberg: As far as keeping taxes in check I'm not sure there is a new idea. This town needs to come together somehow and keep the people informed on current issues though which lead to increased taxes.
Yurs: I believe we can keep property taxes in check by both maintaining village services and not letting them become a problem and through responsible growth practices. Maintaining village services helps eliminate unexpected peaks in an annual budget. Responsible growth practices will allow the village to not only grow residentially but will also encourage the growth of small business.
How do you balance development with sustainability?
Ringgenberg: I also feel there has to be a way to sustain without deficit borrowing.
Yurs: The balance between development and sustainability requires the village to remove blinders that only allow you to see the current situation and points to a larger vision for the village. Currently, we are moving through the comprehensive plan process, which sets a vision for the village that outlines our needs and how we can work toward achieving those goals.
Should the Village spend more or less on police? Explain.
Ringgenberg: The funding is adequate for the police in my opinion. I'm not sure defunding the police would be an option that is honestly reasonable.
Yurs: I believe all residents of the village deserve a safe and friendly community. Secondly, I do not believe we should think in terms of simply providing more or less money. We serve the village much better by ensuring that we provide our officers with the training and professional development needed for them to safely and equitably do their jobs.