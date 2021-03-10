Candidate Q&A: Belleville village president

Yurs: The balance between development and sustainability requires the village to remove blinders that only allow you to see the current situation and points to a larger vision for the village. Currently, we are moving through the comprehensive plan process, which sets a vision for the village that outlines our needs and how we can work toward achieving those goals.

Should the Village spend more or less on police? Explain.

Ringgenberg: The funding is adequate for the police in my opinion. I'm not sure defunding the police would be an option that is honestly reasonable.

Yurs: I believe all residents of the village deserve a safe and friendly community. Secondly, I do not believe we should think in terms of simply providing more or less money. We serve the village much better by ensuring that we provide our officers with the training and professional development needed for them to safely and equitably do their jobs.