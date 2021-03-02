Candidate Q&A: Belleville Village Board

Four candidates, including one incumbent who declined to provide a photo, are vying for three seats on the Belleville Village Board in the April 6 election. The terms are for two years.
Debra M. Kazmar (I)
Age: 65
Address: 220 East Pearl St.
Family: Married with two children
Job: Retired
Prior elected office: Belleville Village Board since 2003
Other public service: Police Committee, Library Board, Senior Board, Community Development Authority committee, and the Fire and EMS Board
Education: Cosmetology school
Email or Website: None
Christina Shiroma
Age: 35
Address: 270 Harmon Circle
Family: Married
Job: Marketing and management consultant
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Beautify Downtown Belleville member and Fetch Wisconsin Rescue volunteer
Education: Bachelor's in philosophy, The College of Wooster (Ohio)
Email or Website: www.facebook.com/Christina4Belleville/
Maxine Ward
Age: 73
Address: 233 N. Park St.
Family: Married, four children
Job: Retired, part-time job at Taher Foods and piano teacher
Prior elected office: Belleville Village Board, 2015-2019; president, Belleville Music Boosters; committee member for Economic Development, ADA, Police Department, Finance, and Community Tree Board Advisory
Other public service: Solo and ensemble accompanist for 50 years
Education: Attended UW-Madison
Email or Website: mamagoose1948@gmail.com
Gary Ziegler
Age: 56
Address: 695 Village Drive
Family: Single
Job: Assistant for Green County Emergency Management
Prior elected office: Current village trustee
Other public service: Currently serve on several Village Board committees; Belleville Area EMS since 1988, including 25 years as director; member, current president, Belleville Community Club; currently serving on or previously served on several Dane County committees
Education: Attended UW-Madison, Madison Area Technical College
Email or Website: bigzig@charter.net
Q&A
What’s a new idea you have for keeping property taxes in check?
Kazmar: In order for Belleville to keep property taxes in check we have to keep promoting businesses to come into town which will help with that.
Shiroma: We want to make sure that our great schools have the funding they need, while keeping housing affordable. By continuing residential development, we can share the tax burden with our new neighbors. However, we need to make sure we are developing options that young professionals and families want, so we are known as an attractive alternative to the increasingly expensive options in Madison.
Ward: Choose a new assessment company that is local and knows the value and assessments of our village properties. Do village wide assessments more frequently so to prevent a severe spike in taxes.
Ziegler: The village has spent a lot of money on infrastructure in the last 10 years. In order to pay for this infrastructure, the village needs to continue to add residential and, especially, commercial properties to help pay for the infrastructure. The village board needs to carefully review the PROPOSED Budget to be sure the budget provides the best value possible to the citizens.
How do you balance development with sustainability?
Kazmar: You have to have growth in order to help Belleville to continue to grow but also to look at the big picture to find other ways to keep helping with the cost in order to not have the burden come back to the taxpayer.
Shiroma: We have the lake, river and trails in our backyards. We need to promote and preserve these assets. Let’s work to ensure that businesses can grow and thrive on our Main Street. And let’s find ways to be more inclusive as we grow, by creating opportunities for new residents to mingle at the Community Picnic and UFO Days.
Ward: Listen to the people to obtain a list of what is needed vs. want. Then create a budget that will be used as a foundation to fund the project(s) forward. It is important to me to make sure we do not overtax our village residents, so my experience with federal and state grants, low interest loans, FEMA, and historical grant monies may help out financially in keeping the costs down.
Ziegler: As I stated above, the village needs to continue to attract new development, residential and, especially, commercial, in order to help keep property taxes in check. This new development needs to comply with the guidance from the Village Comprehensive Plan. The village needs to sustain their small town values, but does need to continue to grow at a reasonable pace so that others can enjoy all that we have to offer.
Should the village spend more or less on police? Explain.
Kazmar: We have a growing community and with growth comes more issues that police are involved in. So with that being said we need to keep up our police department.
Shiroma: 28% of Belleville’s budget is police, while Wisconsin averages 20% and Madison 27%. While not abolishing the police, we can move some funding to alternative services as options for a myriad of crises. Let's also bring transparency to this spending. We should advertise topics like body cameras and use-of-force training prior to the meetings, so those interested can participate.
Ward: As the village grows we will need to asses the needs of the Police Department. Additional monies will be needed to support continued training, equipment upgrades, and possible additional staff.
Ziegler: I am against defunding the police. I don’t disagree that there may need to be some minor reform to current police policies and practices nationwide, however, these changes should be well thought out and discussed in detail and not be guided by partisan politics. As for spending more or less money on police, that is a decision that needs to be made annually after reviewing the department requests and the reasoning and data behind the request.