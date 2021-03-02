Candidate Q&A: Belleville Village Board

Ward: Choose a new assessment company that is local and knows the value and assessments of our village properties. Do village wide assessments more frequently so to prevent a severe spike in taxes.

Ziegler: The village has spent a lot of money on infrastructure in the last 10 years. In order to pay for this infrastructure, the village needs to continue to add residential and, especially, commercial properties to help pay for the infrastructure. The village board needs to carefully review the PROPOSED Budget to be sure the budget provides the best value possible to the citizens.

How do you balance development with sustainability?

Kazmar: You have to have growth in order to help Belleville to continue to grow but also to look at the big picture to find other ways to keep helping with the cost in order to not have the burden come back to the taxpayer.

Shiroma: We have the lake, river and trails in our backyards. We need to promote and preserve these assets. Let’s work to ensure that businesses can grow and thrive on our Main Street. And let’s find ways to be more inclusive as we grow, by creating opportunities for new residents to mingle at the Community Picnic and UFO Days.