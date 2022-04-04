Candidate Q&A: Belleville Village Board

The race for three seats on the Belleville Village Board features a mix of incumbents (I), newcomers and one former board president. The five candidates offer different perspectives ranging from better oversight of infrastructure spending to village staffing and getting under control some of the highest property taxes in Dane County. The terms are for two years.

Melissa Francois (I)

Age: 42

Address: 216 Third Ave., Belleville

Family: Single

Job: Microbiologist with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Prior elected office: Village of Belleville Trustee for two years

Other public service: None

Education: None provided

Email or Website: None

Terry Kringle (I)

Age: 77

Address: 322 North Shore Drive, Belleville

Family: Married to wife Jean

Job: Retired seventh and eighth grade science teacher

Prior elected office: 10-term village trustee with two terms as village president

Other public service: EMT for 20 years

Education: Master’s degree in education administration, UW-Madison. Bachelor’s degree in biology and math, UW-River Falls

Email or Website: terrykringle@gmail.com

Cheri O’Connor

Age: 54

Address: 553 W. Church St., Belleville

Family: Married with two children

Job: Director of finance services, School District of Belleville

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Graduate of Madison Area Technical College

Email or Website: Facebook: Cheri O’Connor for Belleville Village Trustee

Maxine Ward

Age: 73

Address: 233 North Park St., Belleville

Family: Four grown children

Job: Semi-retired, piano teacher for 53 years

Prior elected office: Former Belleville Village Trustee for two terms with experience on village’s finance, police and economic development

Other public service: President and secretary of Music Boosters

Education: Graduate of UW-Madison and Platteville

Email or Website: mamagoose1948@gmail.com

Michael Zirbes

Age: 48

Address: 1105 Barbara Circle, Belleville

Family: Two daughters

Job: Infrastructure engineer with Hy Cite Enterprise

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business finance, UW-Eau Claire

Email or Website: mikezirbesforbelleville@zirbes.biz

Q&A

What unique expertise of experience would you bring to this office?

Francois: I have worked in the trades and hospitality before settling into my current career as a microbiologist. I have dealt with many types of people in various situations and because of this, have great communication skills. I have proven myself able to listen and address concerns in an appropriate and relatable manner. I feel that I’ve learned a lot in my first term and as I gain a better understanding of municipality processes I can continue to bring new ideas and goals forward.

Kringle: My years of experience and knowledge gained serving on nearly every village committee at some time or another. I believe these two things will help us move the village in a positive direction in the next two years.

O’Connor: For the past 28 years, I have worked in the finance office at the School District of Belleville, with the last nine being the Director of Finance Services. My responsibilities include developing and managing the district’s $17 million budget, preparing state financial documents, and tax levy reports, so I’ll bring a vast knowledge of public finance and its complexities.

Ward: I have a multitude of financial experience in business career at Journey Mental Health (31 years), self-employed as music teacher (53 years) plus years at Dean Clinic, Cub Foods, Mr. Tax, etc.

Zirbes: I have a strong technology and financial background.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Francois: I would say responsible budgeting and clear infrastructure spending. We’ve definitely put steps in place to increase transparency and build more trust within the community. I believe we have a good team in place to expand those efforts as Belleville continues to grow. We also need to work on our downtown district — securing funds and developing the area with more clarity, focus and direction from the comprehensive plan.

Kringle: There are actually two. The first one is to get our village fully staffed. We have hired an administrator who I believe will move us in that direction. The second is to develop a better and more reasonable budget in future years which will require a more efficient way of budgeting and planning for the future.

O’Connor: Our village is experiencing financial difficulties. The Dec. 28, 2021, Wisconsin State Journal article, “Most Seeing Modest Hikes,” lists Belleville as having the highest taxes on a $250,000 home for Dane County villages. Because of our financial issues, taxes will continue to increase and price out new families. To manage future finances I would like to have our outsourced contracts reviewed for fair pricing and wasteful spending.

Ward: I would strive to promote benefit to all residents by focusing on needed expenditures versus wanted items; getting the best bang for our buck; and promoting Belleville as a village that residents can afford to live in (taxes and water/sewage bills).

Zirbes: Helping Belleville grow and controlling costs and taxes.

What is a new idea you have for making local government more efficient?

Francois: I think re-aligning committees with appropriate departments could help the board make better decisions in a more timely manner and would increase our focus on long-term projects. In turn, that would aid in those committee members and constituents gaining a better sense of bigger village issues and goals and how they may be accomplished over time.

Kringle: This isn’t a new idea but one of the most important things the village needs to do is better planning for the future in the areas of revenues and expenditures.

O’Connor: More communication, transparency and respect. I would like to say these are new ideas but they aren’t. At times just seem to be forgotten. We need to communicate in order to hear the needs of the village and respond accordingly. We need transparency to build trust with our community. We need to respect each other to have communication and transparency. Prioritizing these ideas will go a long way toward increasing our local government’s efficiency.

Ward: As a proactive citizen versus a reactive citizen, I would encourage the board to review old village ordinances, granting of permits and permit fees, new and old construction/remodeling requirements and fees, review working conditions, duties and wages of current/future village employees, and promote and seek new businesses to locate in Belleville.

Zirbes: Reduce bureaucratic red tape, by making common-sense decisions.