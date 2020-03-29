Candidate Q&A: Belleville Village Board

Five candidates, including two incumbents, are seeking three seats on the seven-member Belleville Village Board in the April 7 election. Terms are for two years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Ronald Babler
Age: 71
Address: 228 W. Church St.
Family: Married with two children
Job: Retired from Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Village Planning Commission for 10 years; assistant chief, deputy chief and chief of Belleville Fire Department for 35 years; church treasurer for 20 years
Education: Associate degree in business administration-accounting, Madison Area Technical College
Email: ron_babler@charter.net
Melissa Francois
Age: 40
Address: 216 Third Ave.
Family: Single
Job: Microbiologist
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: UW-Madison; Madison Area Technical College
Email: meliss888@yahoo.com
Terry Kringle
Age: 75
Address: 322 North Shore Drive
Family: Married
Job: Retired teacher from Belleville School District
Prior elected office: Belleville Board of Trustees for 21 years, including three as president
Other public service: Village committees: cable TV, garbage/recycling, public works, parks, ordinance, police, finance & personnel, economic development, lake fund, save the lake, library strategic planning, fire & EMS, emergency management, planning commission
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology and math, UW-River Falls; master’s degree in educational administration, UW-Madison
Maxine Ward (I)
Age: 71
Address: 233 North Park St.
Family: Married with four children
Job: Retired from Journey Mental Health; teaches piano and works part-time at Belleville Music Schools
Prior elected office: Current Board of Trustees member, past board president; secretary, Belleville Music Boosters; police and economic development committees for Belleville
Other public service: Solo and ensemble accompanist for 40 years
Education: Attended UW-Madison
Email: mamagoose1948@gmail.com
Gary Ziegler (I)
Age: 55
Address: 695 Village Drive
Family: Single
Job: Program assistant for Green County emergency management
Prior elected office: Current village trustee
Other public service: Currently on several Village Board and Dane County committees; Belleville Area EMS; Belleville Community Club
Education: Attended UW-Madison, Madison Area Technical College
Email: bigzig@charter.net
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Babler: The Village Board needs a new and free voice to bring forward new ideas and perspectives on new and existing projects. As a lifelong resident of the village I feel I can provide a fresh outlook and offer voters new options for the future.
Francois: I feel it’s important for my generation to get involved with government — local branches especially — to cultivate communities we can be proud of. Belleville has many layers and we will be facing challenges over the next few years. I’m eager to serve on the board and bring a fresh perspective to our village’s political processes.
Kringle: My village government experience will allow me to immediately take an active role in the village government. I attend meetings prepared to participate while at the same time I will welcome input from others as their suggestions may provide a solution I had not thought of.
Ward: If elected, I will work to represent the citizens majority consensus on issues — not my own personal agenda. I tend to be more conservative yet I am for progress. Questions I ask — why?, cost?, alternative solutions?, the resulting effect on the village and the residents financially, economically, and beneficial extents to the community as a whole. For each project, I try to get the whole picture, pros and cons, regarding the end result before casting my vote.
Ziegler: I have had the privilege of serving on the Village Board for many years. I pride myself on always being prepared for meetings and am always willing to participate in any discussion. I am always looking out for what is best for the village. I have always been very active in the community.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Babler: Economic vitality and improving our tax base are always pressing issues. As we continue to grow these will become even more of a challenge. In conjunction with the Economic Development Committee I would champion working towards attracting new business and well as continuing to grow housing and thereby controlling taxes.
Francois: The most pressing issue facing our community is the development of a lively downtown area. This includes the library project as well as continued work on the Community Park and river flowage. They will remain an important part of encouraging other businesses to become a part of our village.
Kringle: I believe the most pressing issue is how to keep the village’s infrastructure up to date and in good shape while at the same time making improvements where needed with reasonable tax increases. We are fortunate there is land ready for both business and residential growth which will help keep taxes down.
Ward: The restoration/fixing of the dam on Lake Bellview is a most pressing issue in Belleville. To help with repair costs, the village has applied to FEMA and for a Dam Restoration Grant through the DNR. Unfortunately this process is consuming more time than we had hoped.
Ziegler: Taxes/Budget. Providing the best quality public services (Emergency Services, Public Works, Library, etc.) at a reasonable cost to the citizens and businesses. The village provides very good public services and the Village Board needs to determine how to maintain and improve those services, especially as the village continues to grow.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Babler: Housing is for the most part quite affordable in the village. Low-income housing is and will continue to be an issue and vacancy is very limited. As developers add housing we should provide some incentive to include low cost units, probably in the form of some tax breaks initially.
Francois: I believe the village needs to invest more into multi-family housing projects and rental properties to accommodate young families or those not ready/unable to purchase a home at this time. It should be a priority to keep these properties up to date and well cared for to grow strong neighborhoods.
Kringle: This is a multi-faceted question that cannot be answered in 50 words but I will say that I will welcome any proposal that is presented to the village pertaining to “affordable housing” and work to find a feasible plan.
Ward: More housing is needed in our growing Belleville community. Low-income, affordable housing and senior housing is very much needed. The old elementary school (owned by the Belleville School District) would be an ideal location for senior living housing. Definitely restoration and remodeling could achieve this goal. There are several lots available for individual family homes in the various developments in and around Belleville. Developers would need to be conscious of total building costs and promote the idea of providing affordable housing to achieve this goal.
Ziegler: The village needs to work with the developers and builders to offer good quality affordable housing. This can be accomplished with good planning by determining how much affordable housing is needed and then using our zoning regulations and Comprehensive Master Plan, which is currently being revised by the Plan Commission, to meet the needs.
