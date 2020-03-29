Candidate Q&A: Belleville Village Board

Ziegler: I have had the privilege of serving on the Village Board for many years. I pride myself on always being prepared for meetings and am always willing to participate in any discussion. I am always looking out for what is best for the village. I have always been very active in the community.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Babler: Economic vitality and improving our tax base are always pressing issues. As we continue to grow these will become even more of a challenge. In conjunction with the Economic Development Committee I would champion working towards attracting new business and well as continuing to grow housing and thereby controlling taxes.

Francois: The most pressing issue facing our community is the development of a lively downtown area. This includes the library project as well as continued work on the Community Park and river flowage. They will remain an important part of encouraging other businesses to become a part of our village.