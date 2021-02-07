Candidate Q&A: Belleville School Board

Monroe: I am distinguished from my opponents by my motivation for running — I’m not focused on a particular agenda, or on solving any one issue like the hot-button topic of today’s COVID-related issues. My motivation to run for a school board seat is premised on a long-term investment in my district, and a profound desire to broadly serve my community.

What’s the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Bowers: The most engaging issue is making sure students are back in the classroom and a safe environment. Due to the pandemic, many students have fallen behind. I want to make sure we do a thorough evaluation of the achievement gap. Then making sure the appropriate remediation is in place to get students on track. Support of mental health of students.

Fahey: Most important issue is to provide high quality and equitable education which supports all students of every demographic area and address the needs of all students. I will do this by building relationships and working together to completely understand all the issues. I am a no-nonsense, no-agenda and a critical thinker that believes the diversity of thought.