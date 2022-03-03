Candidate Q&A: Belleville School Board

Four candidates, including one incumbent (I), are vying for two seats on the Belleville School Board in the April 5 election. The terms are for three years.

April Kidman

Age: Declined to provide

Address: 440 S. Park St., Belleville

Family: Married with three daughters, ages 6, 4 and 1

Job: Stay-at-home parent, previously taught third grade

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Co-leader, Belleville Toddler Time for three years; coordinator, Sugar River Soccer Littles for one year; and Youth Group Leader for our congregation's teenage girls for three years.

Education: Bachelor's degree in early childhood education from Brigham Young University.

Email or Website: kidsfirstbelleville.com

Kristin Napora

Age: 41

Address: N8819 Highway X, Belleville

Family: Husband Ron and son Xander

Job: Stay-at-home parent

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Previous leader of Belleville Toddler Time; current board member at Friends of Badger/Sugar River Trails

Education: Studied Gemology at Gemological Institute of America

Email or Website: votekristinnapora@gmail.com

Tony Schmit

Age: 37

Address: 7131 North Shore Drive, Belleville

Family: Married with two children

Job: Realtor

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Nothing of significance

Education: UW-Oshkosh, majored in human services leadership

Email or Website: None

Marian Viney (I)

Age: 58

Address: W3937 Kammes Drive, Belleville

Family: Married with three sons

Job: Public relations coordinator, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation

Prior elected office: Clerk, School Board member, almost nine years

Other public service: Member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, preschool-kindergarten teacher, 30+ years, one term on church council; member of the Board of Control for CESA 2, and policy, personnel and finance committees, treasurer, nine years; School Board WASB Resolutions Committee, two years; delegate for WASB delegate assembly; member of the school district's policy, compensation, facility planning, communications, wall of fame committees; member of the KIWANIS Club of Belleville; Belleville Parent-Teacher Organization; Key Communicators, one year; board member, Belleville Community Health Improvement Project; deliver meals for the RSVP Program at the Sugar River Senior Center; interim president/board member of the Friends of the Belleville Public Library; volunteer judge for the FFA Food for America Program; reviewer for Herb Kohl Scholarships; member of Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee; member of the Relay for Life of Green County; former leader and organizer of Toddler Time; former member of 4-H Belleville Busy Beavers; former Cub Scout leader; former co-organizer of kids' games for Belleville Community Picnic and UFO Day

Education: Dairy science and agriculture journalism, UW-Madison College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Email or Website: dmviney@frontier.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Kidman: With my perspectives as both a parent and a teacher, I would listen to students, parents and teachers with kindness and an open mind. Even when I disagree with someone, I am able to do so respectfully and attempt to understand where they are coming from. Furthermore, two of my passions are the importance of quality education and strong public schools for the health of a community. I would use my passions, my reliability and my communication skills to advocate for the kids in Belleville.

Napora: As a parent of a current student of the district, I have a vested interest in maintaining the quality education we have come to expect from our schools. I plan to make myself available to parents, students and staff to make sure everyone's needs are being addressed. With the cooperation of my fellow board members we can ensure that every student receives an education that prepares them for post-graduation life, whether it is college, a trade school or the workforce.

Schmit: Passion to help my community. I worked in the district for three years and saw what these wonderful people do every day and so I feel called to serve in the role as board member so I can support those people to continue to do it.

Viney: Due to growth in our district, we have to address student population and space needs, student learning gaps, mental health awareness, staff retention and recruitment, and financial considerations and budget constraints. With a constructive exchange of ideas, district leadership can focus on quality education for students. With nine years of School Board, CESA 2 Board, career experience and knowledge of the district and community, I can provide a knowledge-based and historic perspective.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Kidman: I believe our community needs to choose candidates that can help facilitate trust, healing and growth. The past two years have been difficult for many of our children; we need to assess and meet their needs while reflecting on what we could have done better. Increased communication with parents, students and teachers will help. With regards to the community, I am concerned about how divided we have become and would use my position on the board to build bridges of understanding and respect.

Napora: Teacher support. The pandemic has put an incredible strain on teachers. They’ve risen to these challenges impressively, but I’m concerned about burnout and retention. It’s critical that our teachers have a safe and respectful working environment and are supported while they educate our children.

Schmit: Recruiting and retaining quality staff. I don’t have a direct plan of how to address this as of this moment as I do not have all the information, but I would plan on working with fellow board members and administrators on how we can continue to make Belleville a more attractive place to work.

Viney: To keep an unrelenting focus on student learning. District leadership can set goals and targets to increase achievements and promote excellence; promote student well-being; evaluate teaching practices to ensure students' needs are met and align with staff professional development; use of evidence, evaluation to monitor achievements; build relationships with educational entities and businesses to increase opportunities for student learning and success. Stakeholders share in the responsibility.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Kidman: Being an educator is getting increasingly harder and teachers need better pay. Not only because they deserve it, but also so the district can recruit and retain quality teachers. I also believe that we will need an increase in specialists in the coming years (speech, counselors, resource staff, etc.) and would encourage lawmakers to increase funding for those important roles.

Napora: I want to make sure we support our teachers and support staff. They’ve done a terrific job under incredibly difficult conditions. They’ve made our district one of the highest rated in the Madison area and I want to make sure they have the tools they need to continue to do so. It is key that we have good communication with the district administrator to assess how we can best achieve this before we go to lawmakers with requests.

Schmit: To please revisit the algorithm used to determine state funding.

Viney: Funds and resources to assist with achievement gaps caused by the pandemic and to address students’ social, emotional, and mental well-being. Increase special education funding. The state's responsibility is to fund public education at levels sufficient to ensure all students an equal opportunity to learn. Discuss a school funding system that will provide sustainable funding for public schools, help with staff attraction and retention, and make long-term investments in all students.