Candidate Q&A: Belleville School Board

Keyes: I grew up on a dairy farm in southwest Wisconsin. I am hard-working and honest and have strong interpersonal skills. I have worked in corporate America as an inventory manager. My family has lived in Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis. This diverse background gives me a unique perspective from various school districts. I have devoted significant time to community volunteer work.

Monroe: Voters should elect William Monroe because I do not have an agenda. I am not running in response to any one issue like COVID-related concerns. My motivation to run for school board is premised on a long-term investment in my district, a belief in public education and an educated public, and a profound desire to broadly serve my community.

What's the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Fahey: It it vital to educate the whole child by providing an equitable education and addressing their mental health and well-being. Treating people with respect has always been a priority to me and will continue to be if elected to the board. Listening to people and understanding their point of view to ensure we make the right decisions for our kids.