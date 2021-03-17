Candidate Q&A: Belleville School Board

An incumbent (I) and three newcomers are vying for two seats on the Belleville School Board. The terms are for three years.
Wendy Fahey
Age: 45
Address: 424 Remy Road, Belleville
Family: Married with one daughter, 22, and two sons, 20 and 18
Job: Registered nurse in pediatric neurosurgery at American Family Children's Hospital
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Safe Kids/Safe Communities volunteer, Belleville Sports Boosters volunteer (president and secretary for 10-plus years)
Education: Bachelor of science in nursing, Edgewood College
Email or Website: None provided
Trevor Johann (I)
Age: 35
Address: N9409 Highway D, Belleville
Family: Wife and two daughters
Job: Plant supervisor and quality engineer in RFID technologies
Prior elected office: Belleville School Board
Other public service: Volunteer EMT for 10-plus years
Education: Blackhawk Technical College (EMT-multiple levels); Parkview High School, Orfordville
Website: facebook.com/JohannTrevor
Tierney Keyes
Age: 42
Address: 196 Tipperary Road, Brooklyn
Family: Married with two children in the school district
Job: Stay-at-home mom; previously an inventory manager with Lands' End, Spiegel, Sears, and Factory Card and Party Outlet
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Belleville youth football fundraising committee, PTA vice president, created a farmers' market and volunteer of the year in Clawson, Michigan
Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration, UW-Platteville
William R. Monroe
Age: 49
Address: 314 E. Church St., Belleville
Family: Wife and two children, ages 16 and 14
Job: Owner/chief piano technician at A440-William R. Monroe Piano Services Inc.
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Michigan Technological University/Eastern Michigan University, bachelor of science in engineering and biological sciences
Email: bill@williamrmonroe.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Fahey: Logan and Dalton graduated from Belleville and Sawyer will graduate this spring. I am thankful for the foundation they received at Belleville. I am able to dedicate the time to the board and my community. I want to offer my talents, experiences and insights, and give back to the community I have called home for the majority of my adult life.
Johann: President and incumbent on the school board. My career background is business-focused and creating a collaborative culture. I am of a generation that matches perfectly with the administration that is forward-thinking and progressive, focusing on our children, our community and our children's future and that allows us to challenge barriers and build a culture for a safe and thriving learning environment.
Keyes: I grew up on a dairy farm in southwest Wisconsin. I am hard-working and honest and have strong interpersonal skills. I have worked in corporate America as an inventory manager. My family has lived in Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis. This diverse background gives me a unique perspective from various school districts. I have devoted significant time to community volunteer work.
Monroe: Voters should elect William Monroe because I do not have an agenda. I am not running in response to any one issue like COVID-related concerns. My motivation to run for school board is premised on a long-term investment in my district, a belief in public education and an educated public, and a profound desire to broadly serve my community.
What's the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Fahey: It it vital to educate the whole child by providing an equitable education and addressing their mental health and well-being. Treating people with respect has always been a priority to me and will continue to be if elected to the board. Listening to people and understanding their point of view to ensure we make the right decisions for our kids.
Johann: Equity. We must ensure all decisions made are positive for all students and provide them with tools needed to have an equal opportunity to be successful. That requires districts to understand unique challenges and barriers faced by individual students or populations of students. To achieve equity we must look at academic standards and academic content, and ask whether our budget is allocating funds to the right areas.
Keyes: I am concerned for our students' mental health, declining grades and the increasing education gap caused by virtual learning since March of 2020. I am an advocate for in-person learning, allowing families a choice in which education platform fits their needs. This belief is based on the current evidence-based medical data.
Monroe: The most important issue in this election is the willingness of the school board to listen to advice and information presented, and make decisions based upon that information, rather than upon personal biases. I believe we need to be better at respecting our educators, administrators and staff, and at acting upon information provided by experts in their respective fields.
What new strategy would you pursue to close your district's achievement gap?
Fahey: Identify which students are struggling, how much learning and development they have lost, and which factors are impeding their learning. An effective response is to use diagnostic tests and other tools to meet each child where they are and devise a plan for making up for the interruptions. Address the digital divide which has made it virtually impossible for some students to learn.
Johann: Advocating opportunities to offer resources in our schools by changing the way school buildings look and run by offering more community-based services. Positive behavior intervention — supporting students in their behavior and academics using evidence-based tiered frameworks to improve and integrate all the data, systems and practices affecting student outcomes every day. Lastly, creating access to equitable high-level curriculum.
Keyes: Core curriculum (math, science, history and language arts) deficiency has been exposed through virtual-only models. I believe we can use Method Test Prep and other objective tests to evaluate where our students are behind. Focus on core classes, and emphasize this material to prepare our students for the next phase of their education. This applies to trades-based skills as well.
Monroe: Closing the achievement gap is not something that will be achieved by implementation of one "new strategy" or policy. I believe that closing the achievement gap is a matter of doing better with some known strategies (reducing class sizes, for example) as well as thinking outside the box to develop other, very customized strategies for the challenges my district faces.