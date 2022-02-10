Candidate Q&A: Barneveld School Board

Three candidates are vying for the Town of Brigham seat on the Barneveld School Board. The top two candidates in the Feb. 15 primary will face each other in the April 5 general election. The term is for three years.

Kevin Clougherty

Age: 69

Address: 5212 Middle Earth Road, Barneveld

Family: Married with one adult son

Job: Retired

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Board member, Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts

Education: Bachelor’s degree of arts, UW-Milwaukee

Email or website: krclougherty@gmail.com

Jaci Haack

Age: 38

Address: 5218 Middle Earth Road, Barneveld

Family: Married with four children

Job: Vice president of strategic accounts, Virgin Pulse

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Volunteer, Rec Department Coach, multiple sports for three years

Education: Black Hawk High School; bachelor’s degree in journalism, UW-Madison; master’s degree in business administration

Email or website: jlherbst@uwalumni.com

Jennifer Knight

Age: 48

Address: 2544 County Road H, Barneveld

Family: Married with two children in the Barneveld School District

Job: IT director, Group Health Cooperative of South Central WI; CrossFit coach and co-owner, Trollway CrossFit

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Master’s degree in organizational leadership; bachelor’s degree in human resources; paralegal certificate

Email or website: jenlk329@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Clougherty: Prior to my retirement, I had over 30 years experience as a benefits and risk management consultant to school districts throughout the state. I facilitated training in school shooting and suicide prevention, employee health improvement, and how to increase the efficiency of the most widely used school computer systems. I would also work to keep children in school as reason allows, expand high-value opportunities for all students, and believe I could assist the district leadership to manage costs.

Haack: I currently have 3 kids that attend school in this district and will have 4 kids in the district next year. I will be an advocate for every student and staff member and will listen fairly to all issues regarding the school. I care deeply about the students, staff and community members that the decisions regarding the school affect and I have a truly impartial and fact/data-based approach to solving issues.

Knight: I chose to run for school board because I want to have a deeper connection with the community. I have no particular agenda. I am in a leadership role in my career, as well as a small business owner, both of those roles have taught me to listen to understand from a place of curiosity, not judgment. I have experience making complex decisions and engaging in dialog with others to understand all aspects of those decisions. My skill set will equip me to participate in a meaningful way with the other Board members.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Clougherty: The district is searching for a new District Administrator. My past experience and connections to educational organizations and associations may provide additional resources to find a candidate who would be the best fit for the district. Also school districts face a serious challenge with no increase in state funding for this second year of the budget cycle. I believe my experience could help to discover and make the most of any additional student learning opportunities available with minimal cost to the district.

Haack: COVID has been such a split issue amongst the staff, students and community and it feels top-of-mind for everyone. My approach would be to address it based on the data. As someone who looks at health care data all day, every day, data is not something you can argue with — numbers are black and white. And not the overarching data in the county or state. The actual data that applies to those that are spending their time in the school all day, every day.

Knight: Rebounding from COVID, getting the kids who have fallen behind due to the disruption back on track, and continuing to monitor mental health. In order to rebound effectively, we need stability in our school. The first step is hiring a new school superintendent. I would approach this search looking for a candidate who has an understanding of a rural school district. I have experience with interviewing and hiring. With experience interviewing and hiring from my 20 years in leadership, I believe I can be an asset in the hiring process.

Amid COVID, how do you balance student learning and student health outcomes?

Clougherty: All indications are that the community spread of COVID-19 may be much less of an issue by the start of the next school year. Meanwhile, we need to keep our children and families safe; and do what’s best for everyone in our community. We can accomplish those goals by following the expert guidance from the Iowa County Health Department. I think the current board has done a better job of keeping children engaged with in-person learning than many districts, while still adhering to that sound advice.

Haack: I want to ensure that all students and staff feel safe, but that parents also feel that they have a say in health care decisions regarding their children. This is why I think looking at the data that applies to our students will help to ensure we are making decisions based on something that truly applies to our students and staff. COVID is a virus that we need to learn to live with and not in fear of, and it’s important to me that learning and mental health are not overshadowed by it.

Knight: I would continue in the manner the current school board has, following the science, data, and recommendations of health officials. Barneveld has done an extraordinary job of keeping the kids in school not just this year but bringing them back quickly in a safe manner last year. I do agree that there are social and emotional cues that are missing from having kids wear a mask and not being able to see each other’s faces, however I feel that erring on the side of caution is the best course of action.