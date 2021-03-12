Candidate Q&A: Barneveld School Board

Two candidates are vying in the April 6 spring election to represent the village of Barneveld on the Barneveld School Board. The term is for three years.
Denise Douglas
Age: 49
Address: 117 Victoria Lane, Barneveld
Family: Widowed with daughter in fifth grade
Job: Staff accountant at the Gallina Companies.
Prior elected office: No response
Other public service: No response
Education: Bachelor's degree in accounting, UW-Platteville; bachelor's degree in elementary education/math, UW-Platteville
Email or Website: No response
Derek J. Schmitz
Age: 45
Address: 602 Highway ID, Barneveld
Family: Married with two daughters
Job: Self-employed flooring installer
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Volunteer youth softball coach for the past 12 years; helped organize the On Deck Club, which supports Barneveld Eagle softball
Education: Graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1993, went into trades after graduation
Email or Website: No response
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Douglas: I want to be an active participant in my daughter’s/community’s education — to accomplish this effectively it truly takes a team approach — everyone (teachers, parents, students, community members) working together to get the job done — I’m ready to be this team player.
Schmitz: I have a well-rounded background in the happenings of the school district through the involvement of my daughters in academics and co-curricular activities as well as being involved with the youth groups for many years. Several years ago, a friend asked me to attend a meeting. I joined him at the next meeting and have hardly missed a meeting since.
What's the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Douglas: The most important issue in this election is how the pandemic has affected our schools. Lots of kids have fallen behind and mental health is a big concern. To address this issue we must ensure that the decisions made are positive for the students and we provide for them the tools they need to be successful.
Schmitz: Mental health. Getting children back to a normal routine should be our main focus. This can be achieved by providing training for staff as well as provide forums to parents and community members to educate on how to recognize students dealing with mental health as well as teach coping strategies. The achievement gap is also on the top of the list.
What new strategy would you pursue to close your district's achievement gap?
Douglas: Close cooperation between schools, parents and community is one of the keys to closing the achievement gaps. Educating parents and the community on how they can help the kids and the teachers would have a strong and direct impact on student achievement. Takes all of us working together — parents, teachers and community.
Schmitz: A district standardized assessment is beneficial to determine students that have not made academic growth. This data would help determine which students would benefit from attending summer school, participate in an intervention, or enroll in after-school programs. These programs cost money, which would come from creating a budget to include programs that align with the districts strategic plan.