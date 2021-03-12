Candidate Q&A: Barneveld School Board

Other public service: Volunteer youth softball coach for the past 12 years; helped organize the On Deck Club, which supports Barneveld Eagle softball

Education: Graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1993, went into trades after graduation

Email or Website: No response

Q&A

Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?

Douglas: I want to be an active participant in my daughter’s/community’s education — to accomplish this effectively it truly takes a team approach — everyone (teachers, parents, students, community members) working together to get the job done — I’m ready to be this team player.

Schmitz: I have a well-rounded background in the happenings of the school district through the involvement of my daughters in academics and co-curricular activities as well as being involved with the youth groups for many years. Several years ago, a friend asked me to attend a meeting. I joined him at the next meeting and have hardly missed a meeting since.

What's the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?