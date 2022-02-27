Candidate Q&A: Barneveld School Board

Two candidates are vying for a seat on the Barneveld School Board representing the town of Brigham in the April 5 election. The term is for three years. Kevin Clougherty

Age: 69

Address: 5212 Middle Earth Road, Barneveld

Family: Married with one adult son

Job: Retired

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Board member, Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts

Education: Bachelor’s degree of arts, UW-Milwaukee

Email or website: krclougherty@gmail.com

Jaci Haack

Age: 38

Address: 5218 Middle Earth Road, Barneveld

Family: Married with four children

Job: Vice president of strategic accounts, Virgin Pulse

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Volunteer, Rec Department Coach, multiple sports for three years

Education: Black Hawk High School; bachelor’s degree in journalism, UW-Madison; master’s degree in business administration

Email or website: jlherbst@uwalumni.com

Q&A

What unique expertise or perspective do you bring to the School Board?

Clougherty: I have 30+ years experience working with school districts statewide. I would bring these contacts and connections to my work with the board. These connections will help create or expand networking opportunities with school districts, school associations and tech colleges. I also have training and practical experience leading small working groups in solving problems specific to school districts. My experience includes building consensus and resolving conflicts.

Haack: I am a mom, first and foremost. I will have 4 kids in the district in the 2022-2023 school year. I care so much about the staff and students and want nothing more for all of them to WANT to be there every day and have a great experience. I am a VP at a large company and have spent many years making decisions that will affect both people and the company — just as the school board’s decisions affect both the staff/students as well as the ‘business’ aspect of the school.

What’s a new idea you have for making the district more efficient while maintaining high educational quality?

Clougherty: I would utilize any available shared distant learning opportunities with other districts, co-ops, tech colleges and the UW system. With expanded and increased familiarity with zoom and other distance-learning technologies, I would like to partner with other districts to tie into or to create high-quality, in-school learning opportunities for our children. These options could be made available at a fraction of the cost. I would work to make the school the center of our community.

Haack: Studies show that the things that affect education efficiency are mostly due to understaffing, improper staffing, lack of staff motivation, inadequate resources, turnover, etc. I would want to, first and foremost, make sure that staff feels supported and assess to make sure our staff-to-student ratio is appropriate and that any staff and students that need additional assistance have it.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Clougherty: I would advocate for fair funding in the school aid budget, starting with a general increase for the next two years’ budget with a tie-in to inflation for the second year. We need to provide increased funding for transportation for rural schools. I would ask for increased aid for special-needs learning and for state funding for any new mandates. I would also advocate for state aid to provide reliable Internet access for the entire district community.

Haack: More staff. Every industry is strapped for quality staff in the wake of COVID. We cannot let our students, and the good staff we have, suffer for that. There are kids who fell further behind in 2020 due to virtual schooling and we need more resources than ever to correct that. Those that didn’t fall behind don’t deserve to be ignored. Every student deserves to see school as a place where they learn and are challenged, but we cannot do that without proper resources.