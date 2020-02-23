Candidate Q&A: Barneveld School Board

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Bowser: The future of our students is of high priority, and is always first in our minds when making decisions on the School Board. I have been fortunate enough to serve with a variety of people on the board and am very proud that creating the best school for our students has always been our most pressing issue. We have seen notable increases in student achievement and opportunities for our students during my time on the board, and we need to continue to improve. Ways that the board continues to impact this improvement is through hiring exceptional teachers, offering professional development for them to grow, evaluating our curriculum and making changes where needed, and creating policies to guide structure and expectations of how our school works — all while being good stewards of the taxpayers’ money.