Candidate Q&A: Barneveld School Board

Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Barneveld School Board in the April 7 election. The terms are for three years. Candidate Mitchell Danz was contacted by phone and email but declined to provide the requested information. (I) indicates incumbent.
Tami Bowser (I)
Age: 55
Address: 7370 Urness Road, Hollandale
Family: Husband and three children, all graduates of Barneveld School District
Job: Business owner, Windridge Fiber Farm and customer service at Sub-Zero Group
Prior elected office: Barneveld School Board
Other public service: Town of Brigham Planning Commission, Barneveld Education Foundation and Iowa County Fair superintendent
Education: Colorado State University
Email or Website: tbowser@barneveld.k12.wi.us
Nicklaus Meyer
Age: 40
Address: 2480 Mill Dam Road, Barneveld
Family: Married for 14 years to Mount Horeb Middle School teacher, with two children in Barneveld School District
Job: Self-employed doing both construction and beef cattle farming; owner of County Line Concrete
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Youth and high school football coach for seven years; U.S. Marine Corps, honorable discharge
Education: Attended UW-Stevens Point
Email or Website: countylineconcrete@yahoo.com
Rhonda Mullin (I)
You have free articles remaining.
Age: 41
Address: 3498 West Brigham Road, Barneveld
Family: Married with two daughters in elementary school in Barneveld
Job: Pharmacist at Upland Hills Health, a critical access hospital in Dodgeville
Prior elected office: Currently serving first term on Barneveld School Board
Other public service: None provided
Education: Graduated from Clayton High School; doctor of pharmacy, UW-Madison
Email or Website: rmullin@barneveld.k12.wi.us
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Bowser: I believe I bring experience to the Barneveld School Board that a new member would not. The current board members are a beneficial mix of experience and perspectives. It is important to have members with children that attend the school as well as a representation of others in our community. Not currently having students in the school, but having had that experience in the past affords me the opportunity to view decisions through a different lens. I am so proud to be a part of the Barneveld School District and to be able to see all that we have accomplished, and I am excited for all the challenges of the future.
Meyer: Voters should cast their vote for me because Barneveld has been my home for 40 years. I understand the pride this community takes in their school and the small town values Barneveld represents. Also, being a business owner of 10 years I understand how to plan and make budgets. We have invested a lot of taxpayer money into our new school addition and now the challenge will be managing this new asset, while advancing for the future and not raising taxes on this community.
Mullin: I consider myself to have an open mind, readiness to learn, and ability to act with other school board members to advance the best interests of the school district.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Bowser: The future of our students is of high priority, and is always first in our minds when making decisions on the School Board. I have been fortunate enough to serve with a variety of people on the board and am very proud that creating the best school for our students has always been our most pressing issue. We have seen notable increases in student achievement and opportunities for our students during my time on the board, and we need to continue to improve. Ways that the board continues to impact this improvement is through hiring exceptional teachers, offering professional development for them to grow, evaluating our curriculum and making changes where needed, and creating policies to guide structure and expectations of how our school works — all while being good stewards of the taxpayers’ money.
Meyer: Retaining this district’s most important asset, our teachers and faculty. New buildings are nice, but teachers are the lifeblood of any school and the most vital resource for our children’s education. Barneveld has been on a pay-scale freeze since Act 10 in 2011. Compensating our teachers with salaries and benefits that are commensurate with other similar school districts should be our biggest concern. Barneveld has been blessed with a terrific faculty, and some of the same teachers that taught my children also taught me. That kind of dedication to service within a school is of great importance for stability and normalcy. We want to retain our current staff, but also be an attractive destination for new teachers as new positions open up.
Mullin: During my first term, a significant amount of time was spent working with the board, administration, and construction team on referendum-related budget decisions. Financially speaking, this was the largest project in the history of the school district. Going forward, I hope that we can not only take full advantage of the updated learning spaces for the benefit of all students, but that we also build on the tradition of the small-town school as a central gathering space that is accessible to community members.
How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?
Bowser: In recent years we have made big strides in raising the levels of achievement in our district. By looking at the curriculum and incorporating new learning styles, like key focus objectives, we have created more effective, strategic ways for our students to thrive. We introduced reading as one of these key objectives for curriculum across all classes, and it provides students with an opportunity to experience and reinforce reading through a variety of different learning styles and settings. New professional development opportunities for our teachers at minimal cost to the taxpayer is another important method we have implemented. The district has also encouraged teachers to provide peer mentoring, an opportunity to share best practices with one another.
Meyer: Being a skilled trade business owner I know firsthand the labor deficiency facing our nation right now. Barneveld can help raise achievement levels of all students by making students aware of all career paths available to them after high school. Most jobs these days do not require a four-year degree and there are many very successful career paths out there in the skilled trades. Barneveld has long been known for its excellent Tech Ed department and I would love to see that success continue to grow.
Mullin: Our current board and administration takes great care in making decisions as it relates to budget and expenses — both for the short and long-term. That said, there are many different ways to impact student achievement without spending more money. Reviewing achievement data, identifying areas of improvement, setting specific goals, and reallocation of resources are ways that we have, and can continue to work within our projected budget.