Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 80 Democratic Primary

Pope: One issue of immediate and significant importance is our response to COVID-19 as we are returning students to school and citizens to work while facing the end of supports from the government. Timely and appropriate legislative responses may range from mandatory face masks to extended financial supports.

Smith: Wisconsin has been ranked the most segregated state in our nation, has the greatest wage gap and has the highest incarceration rates for Black men. We must work to remove mandatory minimums, increase availability for alcohol and drug treatment, and fund educational and vocational programs to bridge the gap that has plagued the Black community in Wisconsin.

What expertise would you bring to this office?

Pope: I have served as chair or ranking member of the Education Committee, ranking member of Corrections and the Courts and Consumer Protection, as well as on numerous other committees. I have served on the Water Quality Task Force and numerous education-focused task forces. I have written, passed and supported bipartisan bills.

Smith: District 80 has changed since 2003 when the incumbent took office. I believe that in 2020, with my life experiences and openness, I have a better understanding of the needs of the community. This allows me to relate better to everyday constituents as District 80 has many families and small business owners, and has become more diverse in the past two decades.

