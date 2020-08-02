Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 80 Democratic Primary

An incumbent (I) faces a challenger in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary for the 80th Assembly District, which covers much of the area southwest of Madison, including Mount Horeb, New Glarus and Barneveld. The winner will face Republican Chase Binnie in the Nov. 3 general election. The term is for two years.
Sondy Pope (I)
Age: 70
Address: 317 Nesheim Trail, Mount Horeb
Family: Married with four adult children
Job: Legislator
Prior elected office: Wisconsin Assembly since 2002
Other public service: Extensive history of employment in nonprofits, and volunteerism as an elected member of many civic organizations both local and statewide
Education: River Valley High School, attended Madison Area Technical College and Edgewood College
Website: www.SondyPope.com
Kimberly Smith
Age: 41
Address: 775 Edenberry Lane, Oregon
Family: Married with three children
Job: Full-time mother
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Lakeside School of Massage Therapy; Madison College, transfer program; business administration, UW-Platteville
Website: www.smithforassembly2020.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Pope: As an experienced incumbent legislator, I am prepared to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle and understand the intricacies necessary to move our agenda forward. I have an intimate knowledge of the district, its history and the diversity it presents being both rural and urban in makeup.
Smith: Gridlock at the Capitol has our community and the rest of the state of Wisconsin discouraged. I’m committed to working across the aisle to build better relationships, which in turn, helps create better outcomes for all of Wisconsin.
What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Pope: One issue of immediate and significant importance is our response to COVID-19 as we are returning students to school and citizens to work while facing the end of supports from the government. Timely and appropriate legislative responses may range from mandatory face masks to extended financial supports.
Smith: Wisconsin has been ranked the most segregated state in our nation, has the greatest wage gap and has the highest incarceration rates for Black men. We must work to remove mandatory minimums, increase availability for alcohol and drug treatment, and fund educational and vocational programs to bridge the gap that has plagued the Black community in Wisconsin.
What expertise would you bring to this office?
Pope: I have served as chair or ranking member of the Education Committee, ranking member of Corrections and the Courts and Consumer Protection, as well as on numerous other committees. I have served on the Water Quality Task Force and numerous education-focused task forces. I have written, passed and supported bipartisan bills.
Smith: District 80 has changed since 2003 when the incumbent took office. I believe that in 2020, with my life experiences and openness, I have a better understanding of the needs of the community. This allows me to relate better to everyday constituents as District 80 has many families and small business owners, and has become more diverse in the past two decades.
