Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 43 Democratic primary

Two candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination to represent Wisconsin Assembly District 43, which is currently held by Rep. Don Vruwink, who was moved into a different district through the 10-year redistricting process. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Republican Marisa Voelkel. The term is for two years.

Jenna Jacobson

Age: 40

Address: 124 Ash St., Oregon

Family: Married with three children

Job: Stay-at-home mom

Prior elected office: Oregon Village Trustee, 2017-21 and since 2022

Other public service: Governor's Council on Financial Literacy Education, financial literacy coach, Oregon Area Food Pantry volunteer, The Road Home volunteer

Education: Bachelor's degree in consumer financial planning

Matt McIntyre

Age: 64

Address: 1300 Winston Drive #6, Edgerton

Family: Single, two step children

Job: Delivery truck driver of plumbing, water and sewer pipes, furnaces etc. to construction job sites

Prior elected office: 10 years mayor and 10 years city council member

Other public service: Former member, Edgerton Chamber of Commerce as city mayor for one year; member, Edgerton economic committee as Edgerton mayor for three years

Education: Graduate of Edgerton High School; attended UW-Rock County College, UW-Whitewater and Blackhawk Tech

Email or Website: mmcintyre.edge@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

Jacobson: I am the only candidate running that currently serves as an elected community leader. I listen first, then work with people to build solutions for today’s challenges. I will continue to take action to secure the fundamental freedoms for all of us to thrive: healthcare, personal choice in health decisions, public education, and affordable housing.

McIntyre: I have many years of elected experience as mayor and city council. I have been involved with lots of important things involving, solving and doing really important things for our city and will bring that knowledge and expertise up to the state capitol representing the 43rd state assembly district for “everybody” and improving our cities and rural areas we live in!!

What unique expertise would you bring to the office?

Jacobson: I recognize the different experiences everyone brings to the table to create meaningful solutions. I have experience as a financial coach, finance analyst, housing coordinator, community leader, and a mom. I have personally navigated, and know the value in funding our healthcare system, public education, including special needs, and basic community services.

McIntyre: I have worked with many very important committees, groups of people and organizations doing and helping with job creation, new business development, and manufacturing buildings, proper residential subdivisions, senior care facilities, downtown economic revitalizations, new parkland improvements, new improved wastewater facility for increased capacity for future developments!! More important money coming into our cities for our great communities to enjoy!!

What effect do challenges to the legitimacy of the 2020 election have on future elections?

Jacobson: The disinformation spread about the 2020 election is intentional and dangerous. Questioning the integrity of Wisconsin and national elections, without evidence, undermines confidence in election results and in democracy. Everyone engaged in the process, including elected officials, nonpartisan election administrators, and the Wisconsin Election Commission, must work cooperatively to conduct secure elections and instill confidence in our democracy.

McIntyre: This was a very horrible and dishonest thing that was pushed on us Americans!! All the election clerks and honorable poll workers did their patriotic work in ensuring an honest election count and outcome!! I hope and pray that even more people come out and vote to show the world that “we” AMERICANS are united better because of the past election!!

How should Wisconsin state lawmakers respond to the overturning of Roe v. Wade?

Jacobson: People that can get pregnant no longer have the ability to control their healthcare decisions in Wisconsin. Abortion is healthcare and should be legal. Unfortunately, Republican leadership refuses to have any hearing on the topic. I will fight for bodily autonomy and privacy, issues supported by the majority of Wisconsinites.

McIntyre: First by hopefully repealing the 173 year old criminal abortion ban!! We need more progressive legislative people in the state capitol. This will, I think, bring about an important legislative rule making and act for women to choose!! This will help our families and households to continue doing what is best for them and for their family values and issues!!