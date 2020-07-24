Candidate Q&A: Assembly District 41 Primary

Four candidates are vying in the Republican primary on Aug. 11 to represent the party in the race for the State Assembly's 41st District. The seat is open because Rep. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, is running for state Senate. The winner will face Democrat Nate Zimdars in the Nov. 3 election. The term is for two years.
Alex Dallman
Age: 28
Address: 820 Sunnyside Road Unit 13, Green Lake
Family: Single
Job: Outreach Representative, Office of U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Chairman, Green Lake County Republican Party, 2018-2020
Education: Bachelor's degree in political science and American government, Edgewood College
Email or Website: www.AlexDallman.com
Luke Dretske
Age: 21
Address: 551 Center Street, Berlin
Family: Single
Job: Student, Ripon College
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Ripon College Student Senate President since 2019
Education: Pursuing bachelor's degree in finance and politics and government at Ripon College
Email or Website: electdretske@gmail.com, www.lukedretske.com
Chuck Harsh
Age: 59
Address: N2965 State Road 22, Montello
Family: Married, three children
Job: Educator, employed by CESA 5
Prior elected office: Montello Board of Education, 2018-present
Other public service: American Legion and Montello Lions Club
Education: Bachelor's degree in secondary education from UW-Oshkosh, master's degree in educational leadership and policy analysis from UW-Madison
Email or Website: ChuckHarsh.com, Chuckharshforassembly@gmail.com
Gary Will
Age: 51
Address: 549 Hope Ave., Ripon
Family: Married, two children
Job: Branch manager, Culligan Water Conditioning
Prior elected office: Mayor, City of Ripon, 2010-2020; Fond du Lac County Board since 2012
Other public service: Ripon Knights of Columbus for 15 years; past president of Berlin River Riders for two years
Education: Journeyman plumber restricted appliance license
Email or Website: garywillforassembly@gmail.com, www.garywillforassembly.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent your district?
Dallman: The 41st District is a strong, conservative district. We need a representative who has committed their life to the conservative values and principles that we hold dear. As a past chairman of the Green Lake County Republican Party, I fought for these values each day: Pro Life, Defending the 2nd Amendment, fiscal responsibility, and freedom.
Dretske: People are tired of politicians in Madison blowing hot air around instead of actually focusing on the real issues that affect Wisconsin. I am the only candidate endorse by Pro-life Wisconsin and Right to Life Wisconsin. Also, I am one of two candidates who actually showed up to the debate in June. I have proven that I will listen to people and show up and do my job in Madison.
Harsh: I am not a career politician, but because of my life experiences I have served the public in one fashion or another my entire adult life. If sent to Madison I will continue to serve and be a voice for the citizens of the 41st Assembly District.
Will: I believe I am the only candidate with the elected official experience combined with managing a small business which will ensure the residents of the 41st district that they are electing someone who they can count on.
What is the most important issue facing the State of Wisconsin, and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Dallman: The most important issue is to protect and preserve our manufacturing and agriculture. I would support legislation that would expand and enhance career and technical education, while working to get the government out of the way.
Dretske: We need to expand broadband into our communities. When speaking with the superintendent of the Montello School District she explained to me that 25% of students did not have access to a reliable source of internet. This should not be a problem with the resource we have at our disposal and would work with private and public industries to address it immediately.
Harsh: In light of the recent downturn in our economy due to COVID-19, I believe the most pressing matter will be the shortage of revenue available to the Legislature to allocate in the next budget. I would oppose any new legislation that would unreasonably increase taxes; however, I would continue to advocate for legislation and programs that are most near and dear to the voters of my assembly district.
Will: In today's environment recovering from COVID-19 is extremely important to ease the worries and tensions of the people of our state. The key would be to make sure the information is precise, consistent and accurate and make sure that any legislation to help people and business recover would help everyone affected.
What expertise would you bring to the office?
Dallman: Through my time working with the Office of Congressman Glenn Grothman I have developed the experience and expertise in constituent services that is needed to best represent the people of the 41st. For the past five years, I battled bureaucracy each and every day on behalf of constituents. As your representative in Madison, I will fight to roll back our bureaucracy and limit government.
Dretske: I understand that being fiscally conservative is the bedrock of an efficient government. I also understand that I am not an expert on every issue, but I do know that I am an expert listener. We need to break this current political divide that we see in the mainstream and instead sit down and talk with each other, and in the State Assembly, I promise to listen to all sides of the issue.
Harsh: Next to my 24 years in education, I would say that my ability to work with a variety of stakeholders and find common ground for the benefit of the whole is the single most important quality that I would bring to this office.
Will: My elected experience over the last 10 years working with the public along with the 29 years working for a service business that helps customers along with my old school common sense will help being creative with legislation for our great state.
