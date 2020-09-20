Candidate Q&A: 81st Assembly District

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Considine: Funding in the next budget for recovery of small businesses, families, agriculture, the environment and education from the effects of our COVID-19 responses. We must find alternative sources of funding. Three very specific tax changes: increase the beer tax five-fold; single small cigar sales tax and vaping tax increases; participation by agriculture in the fuel tax with all collections going back to local government.

Dahlke: Affordable health care. It is important to everyone. I support coverage for those with pre-existing conditions and will work to find common-sense solutions to increase access to care and reduce costs.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?

Considine: We should follow the Iowa model of nonpartisan redistricting. This would require no constitutional changes as the Legislature would still need to approve the maps. This model has worked well for three redistricting cycles in Iowa and makes sense. The people should choose their leaders, not the other way around.

Dahlke: The current district maps are drawn based on population and in accordance with the decennial census. The districts must be as compact as practicable and bounded by county, precinct, town or ward lines where possible, and they must be contiguous. I believe this to be fair and a consistent practice that all should agree with.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.