Candidate Q&A: 81st Assembly District

A three-term Democratic incumbent (I) faces a challenge from the Republican West Baraboo village president in the Nov. 3 race for an Assembly district centered around Devil’s Lake State Park and including parts of Iowa, Dane, Columbia and Sauk counties. The term is for two years.
Dave Considine (I)
Age: 68
Address: N6194 Breezy Hill Road, Baraboo
Family: Married with five children and 12 grandchildren
Job: Retired farmer and public school teacher
Prior elected office: Six years as state representative
Other public service: Many volunteer activities and leadership roles in church, teacher associations and agricultural groups
Education: Bachelor’s degree in education, UW-Whitewater; master’s degree in education, Viterbo University
Email and website: citizensfordave@gmail.com and daveconsidine.com
David J. Dahlke
Age: 55
Address: 1411 Old Sawmill Road, Baraboo
Family: Married with one daughter
Job: Utilities supervisor, Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Department of Military Affairs
Prior elected office: Village of West Baraboo trustee, 2007-13; village of West Baraboo president since 2013
Other public service: U.S. Air Force, 1983-2015
Education: Associate’s degrees in business management and aircraft maintenance technologies, Community College of the Air Force
Email: djdahlke@yahoo.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Considine: I am a proven leader who listens to his constituents and voices their thoughts and opinions in Madison. I work across the aisle, putting my ego aside and giving ideas and bills to colleagues across the aisle to get them passed. I firmly believe that the best ideas are not mine but those of us all put together.
Dahlke: My local public service in conjunction with my military service highlights my commitment to solving problems and providing solid solutions. Investing in our workforce: An investment in our workforce is key to the growth of our economy. I support investments in job training and apprenticeship programs. Rural Issues: I know about service and will fight for our family farms and main street businesses so they can continue to help our communities thrive. I will push for increased rural school funding and broadband expansion so residents in our area have the resources they need to succeed.
What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Considine: Funding in the next budget for recovery of small businesses, families, agriculture, the environment and education from the effects of our COVID-19 responses. We must find alternative sources of funding. Three very specific tax changes: increase the beer tax five-fold; single small cigar sales tax and vaping tax increases; participation by agriculture in the fuel tax with all collections going back to local government.
Dahlke: Affordable health care. It is important to everyone. I support coverage for those with pre-existing conditions and will work to find common-sense solutions to increase access to care and reduce costs.
How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
Considine: We should follow the Iowa model of nonpartisan redistricting. This would require no constitutional changes as the Legislature would still need to approve the maps. This model has worked well for three redistricting cycles in Iowa and makes sense. The people should choose their leaders, not the other way around.
Dahlke: The current district maps are drawn based on population and in accordance with the decennial census. The districts must be as compact as practicable and bounded by county, precinct, town or ward lines where possible, and they must be contiguous. I believe this to be fair and a consistent practice that all should agree with.
