Candidate Q&A: 81st Assembly District

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8.

Shellie Benish

Party: Republican

Age: 52

Address: Lodi

Family: Married to John Benish Jr.,; sons Kyle & John III

Job: Administrator/clerk/treasurer, illage of Black Earth; clerk, town of Lodi

Prior elected office: Administrator/clerk/treasurer, local municipal government, 19 years

Other public service: Wisconsin Certified Municipal Clerk and mentor, Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association; volunteer senior fitness exercise instructor, Northwest Dane Senior Services; member of Wisconsin Municipal Treasurer's Association; International Institute of Municipal Clerks; Wisconsin Women in Government

Education: Bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies, minor in public administration from UW-Green Bay

Campaign email or website: benishforwisconsin.com

Dave Considine (I)

Party: Democratic

Age: 70

Address: Baraboo

Family: Married to Gretchen; five children and 13 grandchildren

Job: Representative, state of Wisconsin

Prior elected office: 8 years, 4 terms representing the 81st

Other public service: Public school teacher for 30 years

Education: Bachelor's degree in elementary education from UW Whitewater; master's degree in education from Viterbo University622222

Campaign email or website: citizensfordave@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Benish: My career in local public service along with my ability to listen to the residents shows my commitment to solving problems and providing solutions. I feel that I can voice their thoughts and opinions at a state level. I'm not a polished politician. I am a committed, dedicated, hard working woman that believes in common sense and getting the job done right.

Considine: My prior experience as a full-time farmer/small-business owner and public school teacher have given me a broad range of experiences as well as my record in 8 years of service listening and advocating for the citizens of my district and the state of Wisconsin. My reputation as a collaborator who can work across the aisle and get things done.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Benish: We are seeing an unacceptable rise in crime the last couple of years. Criminals are not being held accountable. I would support bail reforms that keep violent criminals from being released early or on low-bail amounts. We should continue efforts to support law enforcement and hire more officers. Keeping communities safe is priority.

Considine: Individuals' rights to vote, attend an excellent public school, make their own decisions about their medical care and live safely in their communities are the most important. Introducing legislation that would lessen the gap between those who are richest and poorest.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

Benish: As a Wisconsin Certified Municipal Clerk and over 60 elections under my belt, my expertise could address the shortcomings in our election system identified by the nonpartisan legislative audit bureau in their 2021 audit. I’m focused on the 2022 election and if elected will work to make sure election laws and all laws are followed.

Considine: I would make it easier to register and vote in all communities.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Benish: Wisconsin families and small businesses are struggling. Legislation should focus on sending at least a portion of the surplus back to the taxpayers. A focus on cutting income taxes for middle-class families or eliminating the burdensome personal property tax, which continues to hamper small businesses, would be helpful as well.

Considine: I would return it to local units of government and schools to fix their roads, bridges and buildings to help lessen the property tax load in Wisconsin

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Benish: This is an issue people feel very strongly about and there will be much debate and discussion when Legislation reconvenes. I am endorsed by Pro-Life and believe in exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother and this is what will guide me as a representative in the Assembly as this issue is discussed.

Considine: Something in between, as it was when Roe was in place.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

Benish: The pandemic certainly shed a lot of light on education. It's been a challenge to parents, kids and schools. It has shown us transparency needs to be provided to parents when it comes to what is being taught to our children. Legislation should support funding for our schools, hold schools accountable and increase transparency for parents so they know what is being taught to their children.

Considine: Properly funding our schools and educators and getting rid of specialeducation vouchers.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

Benish: Wisconsin has a shortage of workers across the board, including in important industries like education, health care, food and the trades. The Republican Legislature took aim at each of these areas last session with a number of bills and also passed legislation to attract and retain more police officers and veterans. Unfortunately, Governor Evers vetoed many of the bills.

Considine: One thing the state can do is assist with the day care shortage and then push the federal government to change immigration laws and allow people to come here and work. Wisconsin has more people in the workforce than we have had for over four years. We don't have enough people.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

Benish: Legislation could certainly address any shortcomings identified by the nonpartisan legislative audit bureau in their 2021 audit. I am focused on the November election and in speaking with constituents about the real issues that are impacting them right now like inflation, education issues, and a statewide rise in crime.

Considine: No, and Speaker Vos should be held accountable for that fiasco.