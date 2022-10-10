Candidate Q&A: 80th Assembly District

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8.

Mike Bare

Party: Democratic

Age: 39

Address: Verona

Family: Wife, two sons

Job: Research and program coordinator, Community Advocates Public Policy Institute; Co-Owner, Biergarten at Olbrich Park; Dane County Board supervisor

Prior elected office: Verona City Council, 2013 to 2014; Dane County Board 2020 to present

Other public service: Verona Plan Commission member and Verona City Parks Commission Chair; longtime aide to former U.S. Senator Russ Feingold

Education: Bachelor's degree in political science and philosophy from American University; master's degree in political science from American University

Campaign email or website: www.votebare.com

Jacob Luginbuhl

Party: Republican

Age: 31

Address: Verona

Family: Girlfriend, Maggie

Job: Owner of Wisconsin Event Barn

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Associate director, Heartland Credit Union, one year

Education: UW-Platteville, business and entrepreneurship

Campaign email or website: jacobforwisconsin.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Bare: My experience, accomplishments, and perspectives will make me a good lawmaker. I have the most experience working with policy, and I would hit the ground running. I have worked at every level of government. I have served on the Verona City Council, and I’m currently on the Dane County Board. I have a strong record of getting things done for people I represent, and I’m proud of my accomplishments.

Luginbuhl: I am the best candidate for my district because I am from here. I remember it before there were stop lights on every major intersection in our small towns and I have been here for their growth along the way. From growing up on my family's farm in rural Verona to starting and operating my own business for 10+ years I have developed a vast array of knowledge and common sense for fixing problems.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Bare: Everywhere you look our families and communities are hurt by our dysfunctional government. We must first defend and strengthen our democracy. I’m ready to fight for voting rights, to end partisan gerrymandering, and to stop the purposeful spread of disinformation. I would address this by building bipartisan and stakeholder-driven coalitions, which is work I have been doing well for many years.

Luginbuhl: This election cycle is a reform on public safety. For two years we have watched criminals violently protest and burn our cities/businesses while the current administration told law enforcement to stand down. As a representative in the legislature, I would support our law enforcement and make sure they have the resources to ensure our laws are enforced and violent criminals stay off our streets.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

Bare: We should work to expand voting rights, not suppress voting to preserve political power. We should eliminate gerrymandering in favor of a nonpartisan process similar to the one I participated in as a Dane County Board member. We also must secure election equipment and records across the state to protect from interference.

Luginbuhl: We need to be able to trust that our elections are fair and honest. We have to make sure that our rules and procedures are followed uniformly in every precinct. If there are problems, they need to be addressed and ensure they do not happen again in the future.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Bare: I would use the surplus on a mix of individual tax relief for those who need it most, and spending that makes sense, including helping school districts that are struggling financially and going to operating referendums. Unfortunately, the Republican-led Legislature hasn't been willing to spend that surplus because they think it would help the Governor politically. Previously, they spent it quickly.

Luginbuhl: I would like to be a part of returning a portion of it back to the taxpayers. We are facing uncertain times following the pandemic. It would be unwise to create new programs that would deplete it to zero. One of Wisconsin's greatest strengths is that no budget can be passed with a deficit. We can be thankful for smart leadership in the legislature for the surplus we have today.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Bare: Abortion should be legal in all cases. Access to safe reproductive health care is a fundamental right, which gets my full and unconditional support. We also must invest more in prenatal health, maternal health and mental health, Birth to 3 programs, and more. And the out-of-touch Supreme Court is sending signals that show we should codify protections for contraception, gay marriage, and more.

Luginbuhl: I believe in exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother. I understand this issue is very important to a lot of people. We cannot allow the extremist abortion positions coming from Democrats to become law. I am appalled by the number of candidates and their Democrat supporters who want to allow an abortion up until birth or because it is the wrong gender/race. I'll oppose these extremes.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

Bare: A quality public education is a right. The zero-dollar per-pupil increases in the current state budget for schools have been devastating, so we must properly fund education. Teachers know how to do their job, but they need hefty raises, better benefits, and their collective bargaining rights restored. Finally, we must make schools safe from gun violence with a comprehensive approach.

Luginbuhl: Curriculum should be focused on the three fundamentals: reading, writing, arithmetic. Responsibility has to be taken by poor leadership in the current administration. State aid to schools has increased every year for the last 9 years, yet students are still struggling to succeed. When do we acknowledge it's not a problem we cannot solve with more money? It's time for some accountability.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

Bare: We should raise our minimum wage, create vast New Deal-type transitional jobs programs, reform our tax code so that nobody working full time ends up in poverty, and better help working parents afford child care. We should roll back state laws that have made it easier for employers to discriminate, lower wages, and bust unions. Public workers should have collective bargaining rights restored.

Luginbuhl: We can start by not closing down our businesses and schools ever again. We need to fill positions with qualified candidates who want to work. We also must enforce the time limits and qualifications for collecting unemployment benefits. We have to make sure every individual that wants to work has the opportunity to provide for themselves and their families.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

Bare: No. It was an embarrassing sham that was intended to placate former President Trump and boost his Big Lie about the 2020 election. Taxpayers should get a refund from Michael Gableman and his fitness to practice law in Wisconsin should be investigated.

Luginbuhl: I am focused on the upcoming election and ensuring that it is fair and every legal vote is counted.