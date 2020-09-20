Candidate Q&A: 80th Assembly District

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Binnie: I’ve visited several thousand voters during my campaign, and there is a common theme in all the towns in my district: We all want safe communities! If we let crime and violence go unchecked, we will see businesses shut down, home values plummet and communities suffer. I support our law enforcement and national guard in keeping Wisconsin thriving and safe.

Pope: Of immediate and significant importance is our response to the COVID-19 virus as we search for ways to safely educate students, provide care for younger children, and support businesses and their workers. Timely and effective legislative responses may include mandatory face masks, flexibility with dates and deadlines, and extended financial supports for both workers and businesses.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?