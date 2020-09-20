 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candidate Q&A: 80th Assembly District
0 comments
ELECTION 2020 | 80TH ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Candidate Q&A: 80th Assembly District

{{featured_button_text}}

A nine-term Democratic incumbent (I) faces a Republican challenger in the Nov. 3 election in an Assembly district that spans parts of Iowa, Dane and Green counties southwest of Madison. The term is for two years.

Chase Binnie

Chase Binnie

Binnie

Age: 30

Address: 803 Alaska Ave., #1, Mount Horeb

Family: Married with two children

Job: Real estate broker, Main Street Real Estate

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: No response

Education: Bachelor’s degree in elected studies, focusing on sociology, St. Cloud State University

Email and website: team@chasebinnie.com, ChaseBinnie.com

Sondy Pope (I)

Sondy Pope

Pope

Age: 70

Address: 317 Nesheim Trail, Mount Horeb

Family: Married with four adult children

Job: State legislator

Prior elected office: Wisconsin Assembly since 2002

Other public service: Extensive history of employment in nonprofits, and volunteerism as an elected member of many civic organizations both local and statewide

Education: River Valley High School, attended Madison Area Technical College and Edgewood College

Website: SondyPope.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?

Binnie: My district has had the same representative for 18 years, and people want a fresh candidate. I’m not a career politician. I’m a real estate broker with a young family in Mount Horeb, and I’m looking to bring practical problem-solving to our state government. I bring a smart, moderate perspective, and I have earned endorsements from Republicans and Democrats alike.

Pope: As an experienced incumbent legislator, I am familiar and prepared to work with colleagues from both parties, the administration and agencies, and I understand the intricacies necessary to move the agenda forward. I have an intimate knowledge of the 80th Assembly District, its history, and the diversity it presents being both rural and urban in makeup.

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Binnie: I’ve visited several thousand voters during my campaign, and there is a common theme in all the towns in my district: We all want safe communities! If we let crime and violence go unchecked, we will see businesses shut down, home values plummet and communities suffer. I support our law enforcement and national guard in keeping Wisconsin thriving and safe.

Pope: Of immediate and significant importance is our response to the COVID-19 virus as we search for ways to safely educate students, provide care for younger children, and support businesses and their workers. Timely and effective legislative responses may include mandatory face masks, flexibility with dates and deadlines, and extended financial supports for both workers and businesses.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?

Binnie: I am open to a nonpartisan maps commission, like the Iowa model, but it must be truly nonpartisan. I reviewed Gov. Tony Evers’ nine picks for his People’s Maps Commission. Three are Democratic donors, three appear to have signed the petition to recall former Gov. Scott Walker, and two are members of the League of Women Voters. A nonpartisan maps commission should not consist of activists.

Pope: Wisconsin is one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation. Citizens, regardless of party affiliation, have been calling for maps that are fairly drawn by a nonpartisan panel or maps that are computer-generated. This bipartisan issue is widely supported, with proven effective, simple templates readily available. Gerrymandering is voter suppression.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics