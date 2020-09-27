Candidate Q&A: 79th Assembly District

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Fueger: Healthcare, particularly mental health. We need to take care of society, so that each member can contribute in a positive way that impacts them and their community. We need better access to quality care, “skin in the game” and transparency. Nurses are the solution. Nurses bridge the gap between authority and patient. Nurses are solution-oriented, innovative and the most trusted profession.

Hesselbein: To restore our state, we must defeat COVID-19. In July, I co-sponsored the Healthcare Heroes Act. The bill will expand Medicaid — just as 39 other states have done — to provide hazard pay, and if needed, paid medical leave for our healthcare workers who contract a communicable disease, and importantly, provide testing to all frontline health care workers.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?