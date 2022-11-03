Candidate Q&A: 79th Assembly District

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Republican candidate Victoria Lea Fueger did not respond.

Alex Joers

Party: Democratic

Age: 30

Address: Middleton

Family: Wife and 2-year-old son

Job: Program director, The Little Gym

Prior elected office: Dane County Board of Supervisors District 9 (2020 to present)

Other public service: MCPASD Education Foundation Board of Directors, 2022; Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center Board of Directors, 2022; Dane County Youth Commission member, 2020-2022; New Leaders Council-Wisconsin Board of Directors, 2019-2020

Education: Bachelor’s degree in public administration and political science, UW-La Crosse

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

People across this district are concerned, as I am, about the future of Wisconsin. I have deep roots in this community and I will be able to raise the voice of the people in the legislature. I have a record of investing in our community, serving as a local official, and working hard to deliver results for my constituents. I look forward to providing effective leadership to our state government.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Gerrymandering has prevented progress on many issues that a majority of Wisconsinites are concerned about. Take gun safety for example: A majority of Wisconsinites are in favor of universal background checks and red-flag laws. Instead Republicans pushed through a bill to put guns on school grounds. We need fair maps that allow voters to choose their politicians, not the other way around.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state’s election system?

Wisconsin has a long history of fair and free elections. Those that question the legitimacy of our elections are clearly undermining our democracy. Instead, we need to make sure people are able to participate in our democratic process. Let’s institute automatic voter registration, explore ideas like ranked choice voting, work to get money out of politics and promote civil dialog.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Gov. Evers already put forward a common-sense proposal for the $5 billion surplus. His plan would provide a 10% income tax cut. It would be smart for the legislature to begin there. Then my priorities would be on education. Right now, school districts are facing increased operational costs. I have always believed that if we want to build a stronger future, we have to start investing in our kids.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Abortion is health care and should be legal. The decision when to start a family is a deeply personal one. That decision should not be dictated by state statute or any politician. The pre-Civil War abortion ban must be removed because that law is as out of touch with reality as it is dangerous. I will fight to pass the Abortion Rights Preservation Act and expand reproductive health care access.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

Our kids deserve to attend a high quality public school regardless of their ZIP code. The pandemic showed us how essential our schools are for kids to be connected to their community. We should build on the mental health resources provided by Gov. Evers and provide teachers and staff with the support they need. I want to ensure schools get the funding to educate the next generation.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

We need to make Wisconsin the best place to live, work and raise a family. Let’s make sure that everyone is able to receive the training or higher education they need debt-free. We can promote labor unions, restore collective bargaining and provide paid family leave for all employees. Policies that center workers will help people see Wisconsin as a place that they can build a career.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

The Gableman charade was an unacceptable waste of tax dollars. The $1.1 million should be repaid immediately, and Republican leadership should not be allowed to misuse tax dollars on partisan investigations in the future. It was fiscally irresponsible and damaged our institutions. People have moved on from the 2020 election and are ready to focus on issues that are impacting their lives right now.