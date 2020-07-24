Candidate Q&A: 78th Assembly District

What is the most important issue facing the State of Wisconsin, and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Slamka: Unity. Wisconsin has been torn apart by the politics of the day. Left versus right, white versus Black, and worker versus employer. We lose out in under-insurance, and pay inequity. We fight against each other instead of with one another. I'll secure a "worker's bill of rights." Providing equity in the workplace, dignity in the community, and ending "at-will employment."

Subeck: We are experiencing a moment of unprecedented challenges. From confronting systemic injustice to managing our recovery in the face of COVID-19, I will put my experience, skills, and compassion to work. Our biennial budget is our single most significant piece of legislation, and we must prioritize education, health care, and stabilizing our economy to move our recovery forward.

What expertise would you bring to the office?