Candidate Q&A: 78th Assembly District Democratic Primary

Two candidates are running in the Democratic primary on Aug. 11 for a two-year term representing the state Assembly's 78th District. No Republicans are running for the seat. (I) denotes incumbent.
Robert Slamka
Age: 57
Address: 6810 Winstone Drive, Madison
Family: Single, two adult children
Job: A forced retiree from Local 18 sheet metal workers after 32 years
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Apprentice graduate, Madison Area Technical College; attended UW-Milwaukee and UW-Stevens Point
Email or website: mail@robslamka.com; www.robslamka.com
Lisa Subeck (I)
Age: 49
Address: 818 S. Gammon Road #4, Madison
Job: State representative, 78th Assembly District
Prior elected office: Madison City Council 2011-2015
Other public service: Vice-chairwoman of members, National Foundation of Women Legislators; board member, National Association of Jewish Legislators; state director, Women in Government; member, Task Force on Lead in Drinking Water; Birkholz Fellow, Great Lakes Legislative Commission. Previous service includes: state chairwoman, Democratic Municipal Officials; Hope House Community advisory board; Wisconsin Youth and Family Center board; Wisconsin Head Start Association board; former president and treasurer of Woodhill Condominium Association
Education: Bachelor's degree in psychology, UW-Madison
Email or website: lisasubeck@lisasubeck.com; lisasubeck.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent your district?
Slamka: Empathy — a lifelong Wisconsin resident and worker, I can relate to the needs of the average work-a-day Joe and Joan. I've been exposed to the realities of everyday challenges for people who must unite to have a fair chance in the system. My well-documented battles have hardened me as a fighter and prepared me to serve. I am ready.
Subeck: It has been an honor to serve as the representative for the 78th District since 2015. As your representative, and before that as a City Council member and as the executive director of United Wisconsin and NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, I have fought for our progressive values and worked effectively to advance policy that restores opportunity for all in our state.
What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin, and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Slamka: Unity. Wisconsin has been torn apart by the politics of the day. Left versus right, white versus Black, and worker versus employer. We lose out in under-insurance and pay inequity. We fight against each other instead of with one another. I'll secure a "worker's bill of rights." Providing equity in the workplace, dignity in the community, and ending "at-will employment."
Subeck: We are experiencing a moment of unprecedented challenges. From confronting systemic injustice to managing our recovery in the face of COVID-19, I will put my experience, skills, and compassion to work. Our biennial budget is our single most significant piece of legislation, and we must prioritize education, health care, and stabilizing our economy to move our recovery forward.
What expertise would you bring to the office?
Slamka: Negotiation skills. The 7/17/2018 investigation into illegal union contractor ads exposed my former union to criminal liabilities. My opponent, Ms. Subeck, received their "yet" unexplained endorsement. Consequentially, this investigation gives me leverage on Vos and Fitzgerald, which no other Democrat has, in a time when Gov. Evers needs an ally badly. Fightin' Bob Slamka.
Subeck: I bring a long history of community involvement and have spent my career working to improve the lives of children and families in our community. In office, I’ve worked effectively to strengthen and support our public schools, ensure a strong UW system, increase access to quality, affordable health care and child care, improve gender and racial equity, and protect our natural resources.
