Candidate Q&A: 6th Congressional District

Three candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination in the Aug. 11 primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, to represent Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District. The winner of the primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election for a two-year term.
Michael G. Beardsley
Age: 26
Address: P.O. Box 301, Oshkosh
Family: Married
Job: IT consultant at Acorio
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Board member for Our Wisconsin Revolution; elected Sen. Bernie Sanders delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Convention
Education: Bachelor's degree of business administration in information systems with emphasis in international management and enterprise resource planning, UW-Oshkosh
Email or Website: www.beardsleyforcongress.com and michael@beardsleyforcongress.com
Matthew L. Boor
Age: 41
Address: 876 Hickory St., Cleveland
Family: Single
Job: Director of business development at Broadwind Corp. in Manitowoc
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Former big brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America; Sheboygan County Humane Society dog fosterer
Education: Master's degree in business administration, Marquette University; bachelor's degree in environmental science, DePaul University
Email or Website: www.boorforcongress.com and boor6cd@gmail.com
Jessica J. King
Age: 45
Address: 1217 Harney Ave., Oshkosh
Family: Son
Job: Vice president of clinical denials at RSource Healthcare
Prior elected office: Oshkosh Common Council and deputy mayor; state senator for District 18, 2011 to 2013
Other public service: Board member of Growing Oshkosh, Oshkosh Rotary Club and First Congregational Church
Education: Law degree with certificate in global legal studies, Thomas Jeffesron School of Law; bachelor's degree in international studies, UW-Oshkosh
Email or Website: www.jessicakingforwisconsin.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Beardsley: I am bringing something new and urgent to the position that this district simply has not seen with the current representation. I am running on specific solutions to address climate change, health care and more. I feel that it's important to focus on how we can better our future, instead of returning to the past.
Boor: I have worked in and adjacent to renewable energy since 2005 as a technician, educator, project manager and in business development. I am not a politician, but I am a lifelong consensus builder and have worked extensively with diverse teams to accomplish financial and physical goals. In speaking with potential constituents, sane compromise and dialogue are lost arts in Washington D.C.
King: I have lived experience. I'm a working mom, the daughter to disabled parents, who is incredibly grateful for the services provided to me while I was in foster care. I understand the balance between opportunity, hard work and accountability better than most people in Congress, and that is the kind of person I would like to represent Wisconsin’s 6th District.
What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Beardsley: Protecting our environment should be the top priority for Wisconsin. By addressing and adapting to climate change we can create millions of jobs and continue to support the agriculture and manufacturing industries that will be hit the hardest. Being proactive and providing relief and transition paths to environmentally sustainable operations will keep this state as a powerhouse in those respective industries.
Boor: Parents are asking left, right, and center if their kids are going back to school; I can't ignore that. We also can't forsake at-risk individuals like grandparents who help pick up and drop off students from school. I favor de-politicizing COVID-19 immediately and supporting both online and in-person approaches to restarting school to support students, their families and teachers.
King: We need a healthcare system working families and small employers can afford. We need consumer protections when insurance companies wrongfully deny payment for medical bills. We cannot go back to a system that denies health coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. If you want affordable medications and access to medical specialists, vote for advocates of price negotiation and rural access.
What expertise would you bring to this office?
Beardsley: Effective governance requires practical lived experiences. As an IT consultant I bring a unique perspective. I am able to effectively work with different groups to come to a solution that works best for all. I am also part of the upcoming generation that knows we have little time to spare when it comes to addressing the many pressing issues facing us today.
Boor: In addition to my experience as a businessperson and teacher, I was raised in a small business; my father was an entrepreneur. I love and share Wisconsinites' desire to support small businesses and have felt the pitch and roll small business owners live, and will always promote them.
King: We need experienced problem solvers in Congress to make informed decisions to survive this pandemic, economically recover from this recession and build an economy that values living-wage jobs. I have experience serving as a local elected, a state legislator, as a Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee, and represented hospitals and their patients to recover payment for wrongfully denied medical bills.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.