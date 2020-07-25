Candidate Q&A: 6th Congressional District

Education: Law degree with certificate in global legal studies, Thomas Jeffesron School of Law; bachelor's degree in international studies, UW-Oshkosh

Email or Website: www.jessicakingforwisconsin.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?

Beardsley: I am bringing something new and urgent to the position that this district simply has not seen with the current representation. I am running on specific solutions to address climate change, health care and more. I feel that it's important to focus on how we can better our future, instead of returning to the past.

Boor: I have worked in and adjacent to renewable energy since 2005 as a technician, educator, project manager and in business development. I am not a politician, but I am a lifelong consensus builder and have worked extensively with diverse teams to accomplish financial and physical goals. In speaking with potential constituents, sane compromise and dialogue are lost arts in Washington D.C.