Candidate Q&A: 6th Congressional District

What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Grothman: Helping people who are unemployed get safely back to work is my priority. Congress needs to enact policies that create high-paying jobs and encourage technical training and job skills to fill those jobs. Small business owners tell me that keeping taxes low, passing fair trade deals and reducing regulations would enable them to hire more people and pay higher wages.

King: We need a health care system that working families and small employers can afford. We need consumer protections when health insurance companies wrongfully deny payment for medical bills. The United States has the third largest population in the world, we should receive a volume price discount, rather than be the people who pay highest prices for medication. I support health care reform.

If you could pass any constitutional amendment, what would it do?