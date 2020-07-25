Candidate Q&A: 5th Congressional District

What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

DeTemple: Wisconsin needs security and safe cities. The biggest threat is not only riots and anarchists but socialism. I am a strong voice against socialism and support the police. I plan to focus my first term on adding term limits to congressional seats and stopping government agencies from spending their last allocated dollar before the end of the year.

Fitzgerald: Wisconsin needs representatives focused on growing the economy and fostering an environment in which our businesses, manufacturers and farmers can thrive. In the Senate, I helped create and sustain a business-friendly environment, while delivering $13 billion in tax relief. In Congress, I’ll support policies that get big government out of the way so residents and businesses can innovate and thrive.

What expertise would you bring to this office?