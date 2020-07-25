Candidate Q&A: 5th Congressional District

Two candidates are vying in the Aug. 11 Republican primary to represent southeastern Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District. The winner will face Democrat Tom Palzewicz in November. U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, a Republican who has held the seat since 1979, is retiring.
Cliff DeTemple
Age: 52
Address: 2542 Jackson Drive, Jackson
Family: Married, one daughter
Job: Owner of Turning Point Systems Group, maker of surveying and measurement equipment. Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Reserve
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: 33 years in the Coast Guard Reserve, Eagle Scout and scouting counselor
Education: Associate degree in engineering, Reading Area Community College; studied civil engineering at University of Delaware and leadership and decision making at U.S. Naval War College
Email or Website: cliff@detemple.us, www.detemple.us
Scott Fitzgerald
Age: 56
Address: N4692 Maple Road, Juneau
Family: Married, three sons
Job: Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader
Prior elected office: Wisconsin state senator since 1995
Other public service: 27 years in the Army Reserve, retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel
Education: Bachelor's degree, UW-Oshkosh
Email or Website: scottfitzgeraldforcongress.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
DeTemple: I have experience in the military, small business acumen and community service. My 33 years in the military reserve in 18 countries gives me perspective on world issues. Working with D.C. politics on two major issues, the BP oil spill and hurricane relief, gives me knowledge on how to prepare for catastrophes and understand spending. I don’t bring the baggage of being in office too long
Fitzgerald: I have a proven record of fighting for conservative principles here in Wisconsin. I haven’t just talked about conservative principles, I’ve lived them. D.C. is a mess, and I’m excited to bring that experience to our nation’s capital, to fight alongside President Trump to clean up the dysfunction and make the needs of working-class people a priority again.
What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
DeTemple: Wisconsin needs security and safe cities. The biggest threat is not only riots and anarchists but socialism. I am a strong voice against socialism and support the police. I plan to focus my first term on adding term limits to congressional seats and stopping government agencies from spending their last allocated dollar before the end of the year.
Fitzgerald: Wisconsin needs representatives focused on growing the economy and fostering an environment in which our businesses, manufacturers and farmers can thrive. In the Senate, I helped create and sustain a business-friendly environment, while delivering $13 billion in tax relief. In Congress, I’ll support policies that get big government out of the way so residents and businesses can innovate and thrive.
What expertise would you bring to this office?
DeTemple: I have performed law enforcement and continue working with law enforcement for crime and accident mapping. Any legislator who tries to restrict police should have first-hand knowledge of the subject. I know when to say "no" to spending. I don’t have a political career to worry about like the career politicians. I have the people of Wisconsin to worry about.
Fitzgerald: I have a proven record of championing common-sense, conservative reforms. I’ve led the effort to advance dozens of conservative policies: from balancing the state budget and delivering $13 billion in tax relief to the passage of Act 10 and Right to Work to authoring Wisconsin’s partial birth abortion ban. Wisconsin’s Fifth deserves another proven conservative representing our interests in Washington.
