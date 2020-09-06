Candidate Q&A: 5th Congressional District

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Fitzgerald: Wisconsin needs representatives focused on growing the economy and fostering an environment in which our businesses, manufacturers and farmers can thrive. In the Senate, I helped create and sustain a business-friendly environment, while delivering $13 billion in tax relief. In Congress, I’ll support policies that get big government out of the way so residents and businesses can innovate and thrive.

Palzewicz: Access to quality affordable health care is the No. 1 issue. We need to transition to a universal health care system to bring down the cost of health care and improve the health of our society. Universal health care will open up more opportunities for entrepreneurship, job mobility and portability. It will make us more competitive in the world economy.

If you could pass any constitutional amendment, what would it do?