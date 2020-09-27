Candidate Q&A: 51st Assembly District

A three-term Republican incumbent (I) faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 3 election for an Assembly district that covers parts of Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Sauk counties. The term is for two years.
Kriss Marion
Party: Democratic
Age: 52
Address: 1784 County Road H, Blanchardville
Family: Married with four grown children and one grandchild
Job: Bed-and-breakfast owner
Prior elected office: Lafayette County Board since 2016
Other public service: SWCAP board of directors; Community Leadership Alliance of SW Wisconsin board of directors; Connect Communities Coordinator for Blanchardville Community Pride Inc.; former Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commissioner and board member of SW Workforce Development and Fair Share CSA Coalition; founder and former president of Wisconsin Farmers Union South Central Chapter; co-founder of Pecatonica Pride Watershed Association; co-founder of Soil Sisters; member of Blanchardville Woman’s Club, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Citizen Action Cooperative, Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce
Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism, Northwestern University
Email or website: krissforwisconsin.com
Todd Novak (I)
Party: Republican
Age: 55
Address: 202 W. Division St., Dodgeville
Family: Single, two sons
Job: State representative, Dodgeville mayor
Prior elected office: Dodgeville mayor since 2012; state Assembly since 2014
Other public service: Commissioner on the Southwest Regional Planning Commission, representing Iowa County since 2013; Iowa County Court-appointed guardian for those unable to care for themselves since 1995; licensed foster care parent, 2005-2015; former Iowa County Historical Society board member; founding member of Iowa County Humane Society and former board member
Education: Attended Southwest Vocational School (1983-1985); graduate of Iowa-Grant High School (1983)
Email or website: Novakforwisconsin.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent your district?
Marion: I’m a wife, mom, grandma and successful small businesswoman. I’m also the only candidate in this race who isn’t taking contributions from big pharma or health insurance lobbies. Voters in the age of COVID are anxious about the cost and instability of health insurance and skyrocketing drug prices. I’ll advocate for constituents, not corporate special interests. My opponent voted NO to federal Medicaid dollars and NO to capping insulin prices. Voters can follow the money.
Novak: I have a proven track record of working to get things done for southwest Wisconsin. I am very proud of the fact that every bill I’ve introduced that has been passed in the state Assembly or signed into law has been unanimous or bipartisan. I am very connected to my district and am attentive to my constituents regardless if they vote for me or not. I have cast several votes against my own party based on what I am hearing in my district. I have a reputation with my colleagues on the other side of the aisle as someone they can work with on many issues to get things done for Wisconsin.
What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin, and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Marion: COVID. Science, technology, and a unified message encouraging civic cooperation will get us back to work. But the Legislature should be in session NOW developing an economic recovery plan. See my 10-point plan at krissforwisconsin.com, starting with comprehensive tax reform. Close big box store loopholes and end give-aways to corporate giants like the failed Foxconn project. Make big players pay their fair share, instead of small businesses and homeowners shouldering the burden for providing public services.
Novak: The most important issue facing Wisconsin is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Once under control, we must focus on getting our businesses reopened, our citizens back to work, and our children back to school. My extensive experience in local government has taught me that we must provide our counties and municipalities with the tools and resources they need to be successful. Our comeback will only be made stronger by prioritizing investments that expand access to healthcare, repair our roads, and ensure a quality education for our kids.
How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
Marion: Without fair maps, we’ll continue to have gridlock in Madison and legislators more responsive to political parties and donors than to constituents. I’m for Iowa-style maps and have the endorsement of both the nonpartisan WI Fair Maps Coalition and Let America Vote. While our Constitution gives redistricting powers to the Legislature, it in no way gives the majority party authority to pay private lawyers taxpayer money to convene in secret and rig maps to protect incumbents. My opponent has both co-sponsored Fair Maps legislation AND voted against it. Allow civil servants to draw the maps, and have the Legislature approve.
Novak: I have always supported nonpartisan redistricting. I was the first and only Republican to co-author the “Iowa Based” redistricting bill my first session and have co-authored it when it has been introduced every session since. We should have nonpartisan people draw our maps and the Legislature should vote it up or down, as is done in Iowa.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.