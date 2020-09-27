Candidate Q&A: 51st Assembly District

Why are you the best candidate to represent your district?

Marion: I’m a wife, mom, grandma and successful small businesswoman. I’m also the only candidate in this race who isn’t taking contributions from big pharma or health insurance lobbies. Voters in the age of COVID are anxious about the cost and instability of health insurance and skyrocketing drug prices. I’ll advocate for constituents, not corporate special interests. My opponent voted NO to federal Medicaid dollars and NO to capping insulin prices. Voters can follow the money.

Novak: I have a proven track record of working to get things done for southwest Wisconsin. I am very proud of the fact that every bill I’ve introduced that has been passed in the state Assembly or signed into law has been unanimous or bipartisan. I am very connected to my district and am attentive to my constituents regardless if they vote for me or not. I have cast several votes against my own party based on what I am hearing in my district. I have a reputation with my colleagues on the other side of the aisle as someone they can work with on many issues to get things done for Wisconsin.

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin, and what legislation would you propose to address it?