Candidate Q&A: 48th Assembly District

Two candidates are vying to represent the 48th Assembly District, which covers the East and North sides of Madison and the village of Maple Bluff, in the Nov. 3 election. The seat is open because Rep. Melissa Sargent is running for state Senate. The term is for two years.
Samuel Anderson
Party: Republican
Age: 19
Address: 5801 Gemini Drive, Apt. 311, Madison
Family: Single with no children
Job: Associate at The Bruce Company
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Secretary, Libertarian Party Of Dane County for one year
Education: High school diploma
Email, website: Samuel4Assembly@gmail.com, Samuel4Assembly.com
Samba Baldeh
Party: Democratic
Age: 49
Address: 5150 Crescent Oaks Drive, Madison
Family: Married with no children
Job: IT project engineer, American Family Insurance
Prior elected office: Madison City Council since 2015, council vice president in 2017 and president in 2019
Other public service: None
Education: Associate Degree, programmer analyst, MATC; master’s certificate in project management, UW-Madison
Email, website: samba4stateassembly@gmail.com, www.samba4stateassembly.com/
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Anderson: I come from a different background than most of the people running for office in Wisconsin. I have the distinct ability to represent a demographically young constituency and I feel I am the best person to work for everyone in my district.
Baldeh: As an immigrant to the US, I deeply appreciate democratic values but also understand the problems of those disadvantaged by poverty, racism and ill-health. Twenty-plus years in the private sector and six years as an alder have made me uniquely qualified to represent a diverse and growing community. I am ready to work for all Wisconsinites, not for a few.
What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Anderson: I believe the most important issue facing us today is economic recovery after COVID-19. The best way to strengthen our economy is to support small businesses and to lower the regulatory and tax burdens on the business owners and the consumers.
Baldeh: The social, health and economic effects of the pandemic is the paramount issue. Tens of thousands of low-wage workers have lost their jobs, health insurance and savings. Many will have long-term health effects of COVID-19. Students have lost a year of school. We need to expand Medicaid, fund education, job training and create a loan fund for small businesses.
How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
Anderson: They should unequivocally be drawn based on population by a nonpartisan committee. Gerrymandering leads to unfair representation and a government that no longer seeks to work for the people. Fair maps are an avenue to a more representative government.
Baldeh: I strongly support the creation of a nonpartisan redistricting commission, largely patterned on the Iowa model. Our current method is nondemocratic and effectively disenfranchises many voters. It also regularly results in years of expensive litigation legislators should not choose their voters. Voters should choose their legislators.
