Candidate Q&A: 48th Assembly District

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Anderson: I believe the most important issue facing us today is economic recovery after COVID-19. The best way to strengthen our economy is to support small businesses and to lower the regulatory and tax burdens on the business owners and the consumers.

Baldeh: The social, health and economic effects of the pandemic is the paramount issue. Tens of thousands of low-wage workers have lost their jobs, health insurance and savings. Many will have long-term health effects of COVID-19. Students have lost a year of school. We need to expand Medicaid, fund education, job training and create a loan fund for small businesses.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?

Anderson: They should unequivocally be drawn based on population by a nonpartisan committee. Gerrymandering leads to unfair representation and a government that no longer seeks to work for the people. Fair maps are an avenue to a more representative government.

Baldeh: I strongly support the creation of a nonpartisan redistricting commission, largely patterned on the Iowa model. Our current method is nondemocratic and effectively disenfranchises many voters. It also regularly results in years of expensive litigation legislators should not choose their voters. Voters should choose their legislators.