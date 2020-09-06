Candidate Q&A: 47th Assembly District

Phil Anderson: The people of my district deserve independent leadership, not simply catering to one party. I have been politically independent, and have the experience as a community leader, entrepreneur and business owner, to serve our communities with real world experience and integrity. I have a record of speaking truth to power, acknowledging all sides of an issue, and striving to reach solutions through hard work and clear communication.

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Jimmy Anderson: The most important issue is health care. I have been the biggest proponent for health care reform in our state and have offered several bills to make health care more affordable, accessible and effective. But first and foremost, we must expand Medicaid. It will cover more Wisconsinites, provide more resources for fighting COVID-19, and reduce premiums for everybody.