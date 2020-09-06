Candidate Q&A: 47th Assembly District

A Republican who has run for statewide office as a Libertarian is challenging a two-term Democratic incumbent (I) in the 47th Assembly District, which covers parts of Fitchburg, Madison, McFarland and Monona, in the Nov. 3 election. The term is for two years.
Jimmy Anderson (I)
Party: Democratic
Age: 34
Address: 5807 Verde View Road, Fitchburg
Family: Single, no kids
Job: State representative
Prior elected office: State Assembly since 2016
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, Cal State Monterey Bay; law degree, University Of Wisconsin Law School
Email or website: Jimmy@Jimmyforassembly.org; www.jimmyforassembly.org
Phil Anderson
Party: Republican
Age: 55
Address: 5154 Anton Drive, Apt. 201, Fitchburg
Family: Single with two adult children
Job: Real estate broker, Big Block Midwest
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Treasurer, board of directors, Exploration Academy since 2019; board of directors, Holy Oak Farm Inc. since 2018; parish council, St. Ignatius Orthodox Church, 2008-2015; board of directors, Pregnancy Helpline Inc. 2006-2008; Libertarian Party of Wisconsin, chairman 2017-2019; Libertarian Party of Dane County
Education: Bachelor’s degree in geography, UW-Madison; master’s degree in applied theology, Balamand University
Email or website: www.4PhilAnderson.org; www.facebook.com/PhilAnderson4Assembly; phil@4PhilAnderson.org
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Jimmy Anderson: I believe I best reflect the values of my district and I fight for those values every day. It’s about expanding health care, improving our schools, protecting our environment, and ensuring that everyone can live a fair and dignified life. I take seriously the duty that I owe to my constituents and hope that I get another term as their representative.
Phil Anderson: The people of my district deserve independent leadership, not simply catering to one party. I have been politically independent, and have the experience as a community leader, entrepreneur and business owner, to serve our communities with real world experience and integrity. I have a record of speaking truth to power, acknowledging all sides of an issue, and striving to reach solutions through hard work and clear communication.
What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Jimmy Anderson: The most important issue is health care. I have been the biggest proponent for health care reform in our state and have offered several bills to make health care more affordable, accessible and effective. But first and foremost, we must expand Medicaid. It will cover more Wisconsinites, provide more resources for fighting COVID-19, and reduce premiums for everybody.
Phil Anderson: The most important issues are getting Wisconsin’s economy moving again, and criminal justice reform. My criminal justice proposal is on my website. To re-energize our economy, we need to safely get people back to work and safely get kids back to school. Solutions should be arrived at by consulting with, and deferring to, local units of government and businesses. I trust the people of Wisconsin’s cities, villages and neighborhoods to do what’s best for their communities.
How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
Jimmy Anderson: Independent redistricting reform is absolutely necessary in order to take the partisanship out of the drawing of our legislative maps. Republicans have taken gerrymandering to disturbing levels, which has only led to intransigence and extremism. Having a commission similar to the Iowa model draw the legislative maps would be best.
Phil Anderson: Nonpartisan, nonpolitical. Along with using an outside professional firm, we need to re-examine the current statutes. A good deal of the confusing district boundary lines are not a result of gerrymandering, but increasingly irrelevant municipal jurisdictional boundaries. The district for which I am running, District 47, is a good example of that.
