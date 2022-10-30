Candidate Q&A: 47th Assembly District

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8.

Jimmy Anderson (I)

Party: Democrat

Age: 36

Address: Fitchburg

Family:

Job: State representative

Prior elected office: State Representative, 2017–present

Other public service:

Education: Bachelor's degree from Cal State Monterey Bay, law degree from University of Wisconsin Law School

Campaign email or website: jimmy@jimmyforassembly.org

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

My values best reflect the community that I have had the honor of representing since 2017. I have taken the time to listen to the people of my district and my voting record is a reflection of those conversations and I am proud of that.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

The inability of the majority of Wisconsinites to have their way because of the antidemocratic forces taking hold in our state. We have to make voting easier, provide for binding statewide referendums, and put an end to partisan gerrymandering.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

We need to expand voting by mail, early voting, and provide more opportunities for people to register to vote. Our election system has already proven to be incredibly safe and accurate. Any statement to the contrary is a baseless, conspiratorial lie.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

There are so many areas where that surplus could do some good, especially in our schools and colleges, healthcare system, and environmental cleanups.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

I would support a law that codifies the standards established in Roe v. Wade. Abortion is a personal health care decision that should be made between a woman and her doctor.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

We have been underfunding our education system for far too long. We do not have enough teachers, afterschool opportunities, unique programs, and so on. Without the appropriate resources, it is no wonder why young Wisconsinites have been struggling.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

This is a very difficult problem that doesn't have easy solutions. We need more people to come to Wisconsin to fill the many positions that are available in the public and private sectors. This means, in a competitive employment market, there needs to be better pay, better benefits, and more opportunities to give workers more say in their workplaces.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

Absolutely not. This was a complete waste of taxpayer money that did nothing except feed the conspiratorial lunacy that is degrading our democracy. I believe we should do what we can to recoup the wasted funds and Gableman should be held legally accountable for spreading baseless lies about our election system.