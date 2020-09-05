Candidate Q&A: 45th Assembly District

Spreitzer: People need access to a great public education, affordable healthcare, strong infrastructure, and an economy that works for everyone. We must reform our criminal justice system, support family farmers, protect our environment, and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. My record of bipartisan legislation and leadership roles in state and local government make me the best candidate to address these issues.

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Gustina: I believe investing in the “circle of life” for our communities is imperative for our state to continue to thrive and grow. From amendment rights to quality education, investing in our economy and supporting our workforce, to affordable and accessible health care I will work diligently to address the challenges of our times. I will follow through on legislation to address our future.