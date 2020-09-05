Candidate Q&A: 45th Assembly District

In the Nov. 3 election, a political newcomer is challenging a three-term incumbent (I) in Wisconsin's 45th Assembly District, which includes parts of Green and Rock counties on the Illinois border. The term is for two years.
Tawny Gustina
Party: Republican
Age: 41
Address: 1124 Olympian Blvd., Beloit
Family: Single, one child
Job: Human resources professional
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor's degree in history and education, Beloit College
Website: www.tgus45.com
Mark Spreitzer (I)
Party: Democratic
Age: 33
Address: 1718 Henderson Ave., Beloit
Family: Married to Philip Gorman, no children
Job: State representative; previously assistant director of alumni and parent relations and annual support, Beloit College, 2012-2015
Prior elected office: State representative since 2015; chairman, Assembly Democratic Caucus since November 2016; Beloit City Council, 2011-2015; Beloit City Council president, 2014-2015
Other public service: Welty Environmental Center board since 2015; Deacons Outreach Board, United Church of Beloit since 2014; Community Action, Inc. of Rock & Walworth Counties, 2012-2015; City of Beloit's Appointment Review Committee, 2006-2009
Education: Bachelor's degree in political science, Beloit College
Website: www.markforassembly.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Gustina: I am not a career politician. My professional background includes teaching, coaching tennis, non-profit program management and fundraising, project management in the construction industry. I am also a single mother to an amazing teenager! I am Pro-America, Pro-God, Pro-Guns, Pro-Military, Pro-Jobs, Pro-Justice! I won’t just listen; I will follow through. I will work alongside Republicans and Democrats to meet our challenges.
Spreitzer: People need access to a great public education, affordable healthcare, strong infrastructure, and an economy that works for everyone. We must reform our criminal justice system, support family farmers, protect our environment, and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. My record of bipartisan legislation and leadership roles in state and local government make me the best candidate to address these issues.
What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Gustina: I believe investing in the “circle of life” for our communities is imperative for our state to continue to thrive and grow. From amendment rights to quality education, investing in our economy and supporting our workforce, to affordable and accessible health care I will work diligently to address the challenges of our times. I will follow through on legislation to address our future.
Spreitzer: Because of COVID-19, we face a budget deficit that will impact our ability to provide needed state and local services. Without raising taxes on working people or seniors, we must find new money. The next budget should include taking federal BadgerCare funding, tapping our “rainy day fund,” and repurposing greater-than-expected online sales tax revenue to balance the state budget.
How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
Gustina: The party that controls the Capitol should draw the next legislative district lines. I also believe they should work with a nonpartisan committee of constituents from across the state. Citizens should be more involved in government. The constituents should have more say in their district lines because they elect and vote for leaders.
Spreitzer: Legislative district maps should be drawn through a nonpartisan process. I authored nonpartisan redistricting reform legislation modeled after Iowa’s successful system. Since this has not yet passed, I strongly support Gov. Evers’s People’s Maps Commission, which would have ordinary citizens draw maps and submit them to the Legislature for approval. Voters should choose their representatives, not the other way around.
