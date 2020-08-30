Candidate Q&A: 44th Assembly District

Severson: My priorities are community health, education, and public safety. I am the only candidate on Janesville’s School Board, City Council and Police and Fire Commission, and a lifetime of continuous listening and learning that has uniquely prepared me to represent the community needs that they have expressed.

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Conley: The funding formulas for both municipal state shared revenue and public schools are outdated, overly complicated and inequitable. The formulas need to be reconsidered, updated and improved to be effective and fair to all Wisconsinites.

Severson: COVID-19 impact to families’ ability to provide food, housing, healthcare, education and childcare. Income tax deductions and credits for families struggling through the pandemic need to be considered. For those who have lost their job, training assistance needs to be provided.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?