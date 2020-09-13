 Skip to main content
Candidate Q&A: 43rd Assembly District
ELECTION 2020 | 43RD ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Candidate Q&A: 43rd Assembly District

A Town of Milton board supervisor and daycare owner is challenging a Democratic incumbent (I) in the race to represent the Assembly’s 43rd district in the Nov. 3 election. The term is for two years.

Beth Drew

Party: Republican

Age: 57

Address: 8215 N. Ridge Trail, Milton

Family: Married, eight children

Job: Owner, director of Small Wonders Learning Center

Prior elected office: Town of Milton supervisor since 2011

Other public service: Fire Commission member since 2011; Rock River Safety Patrol member since 2018

Education: Bachelor’s degree in nursing, Edgewood College

Email: bethdrewforassembly@gmail.com

Website: bethdrewfor43.net

Don Vruwink (I)

Party: Democratic

Age: 68

Address: 24 W. Ash Lane, Milton

Family: Married, one son

Job: State representative; retired high school social studies, history and government teacher; retired coach of high school basketball, football and softball

Prior elected office: State Assembly since 2016; Milton City Council, 2011-15; Milton School Board, 2016-19

Other public service: City of Milton parks and recreation director; member, Greater Whitewater Committee and Milton Area Chamber of Commerce; fundraiser, Milton Veterans Memorial; member, Farm Bureau and League of Conservation Voters

Education: Bachelor’s degree in broad-field social studies and political science with a coaching minor, UW-Stevens Point; master’s degree in history, UW-Whitewater

Email: donvruwinkforassembly@gmail.com

Website: donvruwinkforassembly.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate to represent your district?

Drew: My leadership and communication abilities coupled with my knowledge of local municipal government and small business experience make me the best candidate to represent the constituents of the 43rd Assembly District. My degree in nursing and 22 years operating my daycare and preschool will offer significant knowledge in Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response.

Vruwink: I am deeply connected to the people of the communities I represent. I meet regularly with business and labor organizations. I talk to constituents daily and take action on their concerns, such as business development, highway safety, teacher licensing, public safety, lake flooding and much more. I help find solutions to the problems, be it through legislation or administrative changes.

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin, and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Drew: Every single aspect of our lives has been and will continue to be touched by this pandemic for years to come. Locally, businesses need to be able to modify to continue to provide products and services to keep Wisconsin’s economy moving. Legislatively, the Department of Workforce Development and unemployment will be my greatest area of scrutiny.

Vruwink: One of my priorities is creating a reliable broadband infrastructure throughout the state. I co-authored six bills to expand the infrastructure. Gov. Evers appointed a broadband access task force, and I hope to work those recommendations into our legislation. Especially during the pandemic, every student needs access to high-speed, reliable internet service. Likewise, businesses need reliable high-speed internet to thrive.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?

Drew: Legislative district maps should be drawn by a bipartisan state legislative redistricting commission.

Vruwink: By a nonpartisan commission or agency, not the Legislature. Since my first term, I have co-authored legislation to take partisan maneuvering out of the redistricting process. Current practice serves the party in power, not the people of Wisconsin. Wisconsin voters are about evenly split along party lines, but because of gerrymandering, the make-up of the Legislature does not reflect that.

