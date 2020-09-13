Candidate Q&A: 43rd Assembly District

Vruwink: I am deeply connected to the people of the communities I represent. I meet regularly with business and labor organizations. I talk to constituents daily and take action on their concerns, such as business development, highway safety, teacher licensing, public safety, lake flooding and much more. I help find solutions to the problems, be it through legislation or administrative changes.

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin, and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Drew: Every single aspect of our lives has been and will continue to be touched by this pandemic for years to come. Locally, businesses need to be able to modify to continue to provide products and services to keep Wisconsin’s economy moving. Legislatively, the Department of Workforce Development and unemployment will be my greatest area of scrutiny.

Vruwink: One of my priorities is creating a reliable broadband infrastructure throughout the state. I co-authored six bills to expand the infrastructure. Gov. Evers appointed a broadband access task force, and I hope to work those recommendations into our legislation. Especially during the pandemic, every student needs access to high-speed, reliable internet service. Likewise, businesses need reliable high-speed internet to thrive.