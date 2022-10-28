Candidate Q&A: 43rd Assembly District

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Republican candidate Marisa Voelkel did not respond.

Jenna Jacobson

Party: Democratic

Age: 40

Address: Oregon

Family: Husband, three kids

Job: Stay-at-home mom

Prior elected office: Oregon village trustee, 2017-2021, 2022-present

Other public service: Vice chair, Oregon Housing Coalition, two years; Governor's Council on Financial Literacy Education, one year

Education: Bachelor's degree in consumer financial planning, Purdue University

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am the only candidate running that currently serves as an elected community leader. I listen first, then work with people to build solutions for today’s challenges. I will continue to take action to secure the fundamental freedoms for all of us to thrive: accessible, affordable health care; personal choice in health decisions; high-quality public education; and quality affordable housing.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

I believe the most important issue this election season is fair representation. Gerrymandering, voting restrictions and criminalized abortions do not reflect Wisconsinites’ values of fairness, freedom and forward progress. I support creating a nonpartisan redistricting commission, implementing fair voting practices that allow all voters to cast their vote with ease, and legalizing abortion.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

The disinformation spread about the 2020 election is intentional and dangerous. Questioning the integrity of Wisconsin and national elections, without evidence, undermines confidence in election results and in democracy. I support nonpartisan oversight of our elections, like the former Government Accountability Board, to help maintain integrity and bolster confidence in our elections.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

I believe that some of the surplus should be used to fill the funding gaps in education, specifically special education. Governor Evers has now released two reasonable plans for the surplus, which include education funding. I think it is paramount that the legislature gets back to work for the people of Wisconsin and decide the best way to return this money to Wisconsinites

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Everyone should have the freedom to choose if and when they have a family and the size of that family. The government should not be making those choices for individuals. I believe in keeping government out of private health care decisions between a patient and their doctor; whether that be about abortion, vasectomies or any other medical procedures.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

The state should start by fulfilling its commitment to Wisconsinites and fully funding education. The best way to improve educational outcomes is to fund the programs designed to improve educational outcomes. Paying teachers a fair wage, reducing class sizes, making sure students have access to food and school supplies will help students gain ground in their education.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

We need to work with businesses and job training programs, through the Department of Workforce Development and other State departments, to have a multi-pronged approach to workforce challenges. Programs that provide adequate child care, training, and transportation assistance will help workers to prepare themselves to participate in the workforce and to expand their current participation.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

No. Robin Vos used taxpayers’ money to launch an investigation that only benefited his personal, political campaign. There should be an investigation into this use of funds and recommendations for accountability put in place based on the findings.