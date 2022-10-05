Candidate Q&A: 42nd Assembly District

Jon Plumer

Party: Republican

Age: 67

Address: Lodi

Family: Married 44 years to Chris, 4 daughters, 9 grandchildren

Job: State representative

Prior elected office: Town of Lodi Board of Supervisors, 2017-2020; Columbia County Board of Supervisors, 2018-2022

Other public service: Lodi/Lake Wisconsin Chamber President (3 terms), Lodi Optimist Club (past member), Lodi Rotary Club (current member), Lodi area EMS Commission (2 terms), Lodi Knights of Columbus (current member).

Education: Madison West

Campaign email or website: Jonplumer.com

Theresa Valencia

Party: Democrat

Age: 57

Address: Lodi

Family: Married to Justo, 5 children, Stacia, Landon, Aiden, Misael, Maite, 2 Grandchildren

Job: Skilled trades instructor, Madison Area Technical College

Prior elected office: Columbia County district board

Other public service: Technical College teacher, 22 years

Education: Lodi High School; tech diploma Machine Tool Technics, Madison Area Technical College; bachelor's degree in adult vocational and technical education; journey persons card in tool and die, state of Wisconsin apprenticeship

Campaign email or website: Voteforvalencia.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Plumer: Experience. I have learned so much from my terms on both the town board and county board. Dealing with constituent issues, crafting and approving numerous budgets at both levels and learning to live within your means is critical. Also, having spent 30 years in sales, my ability to learn to work with folks of all different opinions helps me greatly when it comes to getting things done.

Valencia: I am a dedicated public servant. I have one mission in mind: To help all people achieve the American dream. I will work tirelessly to ensure my constituents are listened to, and their concerns are addressed. I do not feel the current Republican Assemblies are listening to any of the citizens in this state. They continue to vote as if their constituents don’t matter.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Plumer: Without question, the number one issue I'm hearing at the doors is the cost of living. Especially from seniors living on a fixed income. Unfortunately, much of the cause for this is federal and relates to reckless spending. At the state level, I would like to see us continue to craft budgets that reflect conservative, common-sense spending and continue to cut taxes for all taxpayers.

Valencia: Inflation comes up most often. Oil companies continue to have record profits as the cost of fuel continues to rise. We need a windfall tax to either hold down prices or recoup some of the price-gouging practices. The cost of child care needs to be supplemented by companies and the state. Small farmers could also get tax credits to reduce their costs and pass savings onto consumers.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

Plumer: I'd like to find a way to get the elections commission to start following state laws to the letter. I'd also like to ban all use of outside funds given to local counties and municipalities designed to "get out the vote." I'd also like to see all ballots counted at the polling place and eliminate central count locations.

Valencia: I would make voting by mail easier. Early voting should start sooner. Drop boxes should be implemented and expanded I would like to see maximum participation. We should be making voting more accessible, not more challenging.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Plumer: If, the projected budget surplus comes to fruition, I would like to see another substantial tax cut in the budget for those who pay taxes here in the state. I would also like to finally put an end to the personal property tax here in Wisconsin.

Valencia: Some should go to local governments for schools, roads, drug treatment programs, police funding, and veterans programming.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Plumer: I will never apologize for respecting and defending human life. I also try not to commit to whether or not I would vote for any bill before I've read it. Our caucus has a broad tent encompassing all different opinions when it comes to this subject. I look forward to the discussion with my fellow members when we return to session and hopefully coming to an agreement as how to move forward.

Valencia: Abortion should be legal in the first trimester. Beyond that if the mother's health is at risk it should always remain an option.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

Plumer: We have returned education to the requested two-thirds state funding in the current budget. My concern is that while funding continues to increase, test scores do not, in fact, just the opposite. We experienced enormous learning loss during COVID, something I think could have been avoided with more transparency and better cooperation with parents.

Valencia: We need more teachers. The current Republican legislature has demoralized public teachers to their breaking point. Teachers have the most important job in our society. They should be paid well and praised for their dedication to our children. We need more individualized instruction, and that breaks down to more teachers.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

Plumer: There are many issues regarding the workforce shortage in this country. Far too many to address them all here. Three that immediately come to mind are providing tax credits for businesses who provide either transportation or housing options, or both for employees. With my district being as rural as it is, these are both huge barriers to some prospective employees being able to accept work.

Valencia: The Walker administration and legislature did everything possible to break up labor unions and weaken the middle class. Act 10 saw public sector employees retire or leave for private sector jobs in record numbers. Low wages and lack of appreciation for their hard work also contribute. Many skilled trades people left the state because of Act 10, and Right to Work “for less” We must repeal both.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

Plumer: There is no question in my mind, that there were issues involved with the 2020 election. Ballot harvesting, drop boxes and of course out-of-state money being used in certain areas of the state to "get out the vote." I was in favor of both the state audit and the one authorized by the Speaker. Every citizen in this state should know that their vote counts.

Valencia: No, it was a terrible waste, and they all knew it. So much good could have been done with that money. Those same legislators would complain about a family getting a free gallon of milk, but think flushing a million dollars down the toilet is fine. As my mother would say, “Penny wise and dollar foolish.” Everyone involved should be held accountable, both financially and through the court of law.