Candidate Q&A: 42nd Assembly District

Plumer: I believe that my 30 years of experience in sales, along with running my own small business have prepared me for this position. In sales, I learned to work with and listen to folks with all different opinions and backgrounds. Also, my experience in different levels of government, town, county and now state.

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Arndt: The biggest concern facing the state today is COVID-19. Despite Gov. Evers’ efforts to limit virus exposure, the Wisconsin GOP set out to dismantle the Safer at Home order, risking the health and fates of many constituents in our state. As a nurse, it pains me to witness the Wisconsin GOP advance partisan power grabs over public health. We need to stop the spread of the virus using empirical data — such as masks, social distancing and hand hygiene — as we learn how to treat Wisconsinites and through vaccine initiatives, prevent future occurrences.