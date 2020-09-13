Candidate Q&A: 41st Assembly District

An aide for a Republican U.S. congressman and a Ripon School Board member are vying in the Nov. 3 race for the state Assembly’s 41st District, which covers the Wisconsin Dells and parts of Adams, Marquette and Green Lake counties. The seat is open because Rep. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, is running for state Senate. The term is for two years.
Alex Dallman
Party: Republican
Age: 28
Address: 820 Sunnyside Road Unit 13, Green Lake
Family: Single
Job: Outreach representative, Office of U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Chairman, Green Lake County Republican Party, 2018-2020
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science and American government, Edgewood College
Email or website: www.AlexDallman.com
Nate Zimdars
Party: Democratic
Age: 27
Address: 537 Mayparty Drive, Ripon
Family: Single
Job: Third-shift production line associate, Saputo Cheese
Prior elected office: Ripon Area School Board since 2019
Other public service: State treasurer, Wisconsin Association of Future Farmers of America, 2012-2013; Ripon FFA Alumni since 2012, president since 2019; Fond du Lac County Farm Bureau since 2013, board of directors member since 2019; vice president of the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault board of directors since 2018; president-elect of the Wisconsin FFA Alumni since 2019; member of the Ripon Community Coalition for Youth Mental Health since 2019; member of the Ripon Education Foundation, 2019-2020
Education: Associate Degree in History, UW-Fond du Lac
Email or Website: www.zimdarsforwisconsin.com
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent your district?
Dallman: The 41st District is a strong, conservative district. We need a representative who has committed their life to the conservative values and principles that we hold dear. As a past chairman of the Green Lake County Republican Party, I fought for these values each day: Pro-life, defending the Second Amendment, fiscal responsibility and freedom.
Zimdars: I am the only candidate who has been elected to public office. Our state needs a sound budget during these difficult economic times and I have the necessary experience and proven trust to work with taxpayer dollars. I also grew up and still work in agriculture which is one of our district’s and state’s largest economic sectors.
What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin, and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Dallman: The most important issue is to protect and preserve our manufacturing and agriculture. I would support legislation that would expand and enhance career and technical education, while working to get the government out of the way.
Zimdars: Recovering from the pandemic and the negative economic impact felt by it is our state’s greatest challenge. I would propose legislation that offers additional grants to small businesses that have been hit especially hard and did not receive any support in the original “We’re All In” grant.
How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
Dallman: I believe we should stick by the Wisconsin State Constitution. The party in power draws the maps. If there are any discrepancies, our judicial system can weigh in.
Zimdars: Legislative maps should be drawn by a nonpartisan redistricting commission that isn’t solely based on where voters of a certain party live. This would ensure that neither political party can choose their voters and have an extreme lock on political power.
