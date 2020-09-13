Candidate Q&A: 41st Assembly District

Zimdars: I am the only candidate who has been elected to public office. Our state needs a sound budget during these difficult economic times and I have the necessary experience and proven trust to work with taxpayer dollars. I also grew up and still work in agriculture which is one of our district’s and state’s largest economic sectors.

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin, and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Dallman: The most important issue is to protect and preserve our manufacturing and agriculture. I would support legislation that would expand and enhance career and technical education, while working to get the government out of the way.

Zimdars: Recovering from the pandemic and the negative economic impact felt by it is our state’s greatest challenge. I would propose legislation that offers additional grants to small businesses that have been hit especially hard and did not receive any support in the original “We’re All In” grant.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?