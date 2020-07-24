Candidate Q&A: 41st Assembly District Republican Primary

Dretske: People are tired of politicians in Madison blowing hot air around instead of actually focusing on the real issues that affect Wisconsin. I am the only candidate endorsed by Pro-life Wisconsin and Right to Life Wisconsin. Also, I am one of two candidates who actually showed up to the debate in June. I have proven that I will listen to people and show up and do my job in Madison.

Harsh: I am not a career politician, but because of my life experiences I have served the public in one fashion or another my entire adult life. If sent to Madison I will continue to serve and be a voice for the citizens of the 41st Assembly District.

Will: I believe I am the only candidate with the elected official experience combined with managing a small business which will ensure the residents of the 41st District that they are electing someone who they can count on.

What is the most important issue facing Wisconsin, and what legislation would you propose to address it?

Dallman: The most important issue is to protect and preserve our manufacturing and agriculture. I would support legislation that would expand and enhance career and technical education, while working to get the government out of the way.