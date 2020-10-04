Candidate Q&A: 3rd Congressional District

What is one thing you would do in Congress to help heal the country’s partisan divide?

Kind: I am continuously ranked one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. I believe that government works best when we work together to find common-sense solutions to problems that Wisconsinites are facing. Every day in Congress I put people over partisan politics.

Van Orden: I’m prepared to reach across the aisle to provide Americans with health care that works. As a 100% service-connected disabled veteran, and head of a family with others that have medical issues, I will not vote for a bill that does not include protections for those with pre-existing conditions. Addressing the crisis of health care expenses is critical to Wisconsin families. This is an issue that affects all Americans. When we work together to solve it, it will certainly help bridge the divide.

If you could pass any constitutional amendment, what would it do?